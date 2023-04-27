A clip of 2 women blasting music out loud on a plane as passengers cover their ears has blown up, sparking a heated discussion about flight etiquette

The video has been recirculating on Twitter over the past few days. anyaberkut/Getty Images.

A clip of two women playing music out loud on a flight has gone hugely viral on Twitter.

Many users said they thought being loud on a busy flight is inconsiderate and "entitled" behavior.

Videos about plane etiquette and controversial flight scenarios often go viral on social media.

Two women who played music out loud on a flight have gone viral and sparked outrage on Twitter among users who say their actions were inconsiderate.

In the clip, both women can be seen sitting in their airplane seats and moving their heads to the music. Two passengers at the end of their row had their hands over their ears, and towards the end of the clip, one of the dancing women begins to speak over the music, saying she thinks the other passengers are gesturing that way to suggest they want the music turned off. The woman then put up her middle finger and said, "fuck off."

According to British news outlet The Sun, one of the women goes by the name Mwarcel on TikTok, and initially posted the clip on her account. Insider was unable to independently verify this, as the video is not currently visible on the account. The user did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The clip was reuploaded on Twitter by various users, where it has gone viral. One version of the video has received 13.5 million views, with a caption above the clip reading, "Women blast music on the plane as if they own it."

Viewers responded with outrage and disapproval at the two women, calling them "entitled," and "rude." Some people weighed in with their thoughts about plane etiquette, saying they think it is broadly considered impolite to play music out loud on a flight.

"People being loud on the plane is something I hate. I've seen people just talk really enthusiastically about literally nothing and just desperately try and keep the conversation going just to have something to talk about for an entire plane ride and it really pisses me off when i'm trying to get some shut-eye," one user wrote.

Others suggested they did not think the actions in the video were particularly controversial. Some said a simple solution would be for surrounding passengers to put on noise-canceling headphones. Meanwhile, one user approached the situation in a more blasé manner, urging others to "live a little," adding, "Turn up. Life is short."

Some users questioned why there were no airline staff visible in the video, as they assumed that flight attendants would typically notice if there was loud music on a plane and ask the passengers to turn it off, based on policy and advice given by most airlines which suggests passengers should use headphones when listening to audio.

One Twitter user tagged TUI Airlines, which replied, "i can assure you staff will have taken the appropriate steps to resolve the matter ASAP." In a subsequent tweet, the representative also said that because the video is less than a minute long, staff might have taken action after the camera stopped rolling, as it would have taken them time to walk to the section of the plane where the music was playing.

Representatives for the airline did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Discussion about the video went a step further with a reply from Tristan Tate, a kickboxer and the brother of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, both of whom are currently under house arrest in relation to an investigation by Romanian authorities into human trafficking. He wrote in response to the video, "Don't fly economy."

Tate's tweet sparked more controversy, as some people said they think it is only realistic to expect a peaceful flight if you pay for business or first class, while others pointed out that not everyone can afford more expensive seats, and there should still be an expectation of consideration for other passengers in economy class.

Videos of controversial behavior on flights often go viral on social media, as online users tend to weigh in with their opinions on the travel etiquette around the situation. In April, a man on a Southwest flight who shouted at airline staff over a baby who was crying on a flight divided TikTok over whether his actions were justified.

