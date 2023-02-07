A Clip Of Adele's Reaction To Harry Styles Winning Album Of The Year Is Going Viral, And It's Only 4 Seconds But It's Pretty Dang Messy
"Adele was so real for this."
"Adele was so real for this."
The 2023 Grammy Awards was a night to full of exciting, emotional and history-making moments! Harry Styles won big with Album of the Year for "Harry's House." His victory was announced by one of his superfans, and he gave her the sweetest hug onstage! Beyoncé became the most awarded artist in Grammy history and celebrated the wins after getting stuck in traffic on the way to the show. And Adele and Lizzo brought home awards – making the night full of fun moments!
Bonnie Raitt, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Willie Nelson also walked away with Grammy gold. 2023 Grammy Awards: Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Brandi Carlile Among Big Winners Consequence Staff
President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership.
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
Celebrities arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight to celebrate the 65th Grammy...
(Bloomberg) -- Two US senators on Monday expressed their concern to Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg over the risk of developers in China and Russia having access to user data.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseStocks Gain as Powell Refrains From Rally Pushback: Markets WrapDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chines
Malcolm Butler's life changed with one play.
A lot went wrong for the Rams this season, but there were also some positives to take away
The team wearing white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls but the Eagles wore their green jerseys when they defeated the Patriots in 2018.
Folks are flocking to the Sunshine State. Are you savvy enough to get some exposure?
Jason and Travis Kelce shared their thoughts on playing against each other in the Super Bowl.
The legendary NFL quarterback posed in his underwear after announcing his retirement for the second time
Some Super Bowl hosts have had better luck than others.
Molly Sims is on a girls' trip to Mexico, and she has sculpted abs and legs in an underboob-baring bikini in new IG photos. Molly enjoys doing morning workouts.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught having a tense conversation during the 2023 Grammys and everyone's speculating on what was said.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught having a tense conversation during the 2023 Grammys and everyone's speculating on what was said.
Jordan Turpin escaped her parents' abusive home, where she and her siblings were starved and chained to beds. Now, she's growing her TikTok career.
Valerie Bertinelli is sharing how much weight she's lost after cutting out one thing for a whole month.
While Tim Allen denied flashing Pamela Anderson on the set for Home Improvement, the Baywatch star doubled down on her claim about the alleged incident.
Shania Twain, 57, shared how she overcame insecurity while posing nude for her upcoming album ‘Queen of Me,’ out February 3. Her motto was “forget the sag.”