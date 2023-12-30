Clipper system brings rain/snow shower threat New Year's Eve
Clipper system brings rain/snow shower threat New Year's Eve
Clipper system brings rain/snow shower threat New Year's Eve
NASA's Europa Clipper mission is set to launch in October 2024 to study whether the icy Jupiter moon could support life. In a campaign called Message in a Bottle, NASA has invited the public to have their names added to the spacecraft alongside a poem by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
These toasty kicks are insulated with wool-like fleece!
New year, new Tournament of Roses Parade to watch!
Vizio recently agreed to settle a class action lawsuit in California over its marketing of "effective" refresh rates for $3 million. The lawsuit alleged these descriptions were misleading. People who purchased a Vizio TV in California after April 30, 2014 may be eligible for up to $50.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Hey, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter recapping the week that was in tech. But then, an appeals court instituted a pause, allowing Apple to resume sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- at least temporarily.
Finding durable baggage that doesn't cost as much as a plane ticket can be tough. Save over $100 on our affordable Samsonite and American Tourister picks.
Smooth out lumps and bumps and prep for parties: 'My friends thought I did a tummy tuck when I wore this under my dress.'
The 37-year-old will reportedly play a farewell game in his native Slovenia.
Tesla Cybertruck videos on T Sportsline's YouTube channel reveal new details about the truck. Here's what the "Dissecting a Tesla Cybertruck" videos show.
Autoblog Associate Editor Byron Hurd shares his five favorite writeups from a whirlwind year of new cars and experiences.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
The biggest stories this year: How OpenAI's ChatGPT has changed the world in just a year, Apple's switch to USB-C on the iPhone 15 brings more cable confusion, Microsoft officially owns Activision Blizzard.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
Utah's Legend Motor Co. Signature Series 001 builds vintage Land Rover Defender looks atop a JK Jeep Wrangler chassis with upgraded modern underpinnings.
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
Microsoft also releases a Copilot app for iPhones and iPads, days after rolling out an Android version.
The Buckeyes were shorthanded and looked like it.