Clippers end skid without Leonard, rally to beat Hornets 113-104

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) shoots against Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 113-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Paul George scored 25 points and Ivica Zubac added 18 points with 14 rebounds as the Clippers won for the first time in three games since Kawhi Leonard was sidelined with a left hip contusion. Los Angeles’ two-game skid had followed a nine-game winning streak.

The Clippers won three days after they absorbed a 37-point defeat at home against the Boston Celtics.

Miles Bridges scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, while Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington added 18 each for the Hornets, who lost their eighth game in a row. Charlotte is 1-10 in December, all without LaMelo Ball (ankle), who has not played since Nov. 26.

Nick Richards added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. Rozier missed Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets with right knee soreness, while Brandon Miller (ankle) did not play Tuesday.

The Clippers led by as many as 10 points in the first half before the Hornets pulled within 55-50 at the break. Again, Los Angeles led by 10 points in the third quarter at 75-65 on a 3-pointer by George.

Charlotte stole the momentum by going on a 26-9 run to lead 91-84 with 9:29 remaining. The Hornets’ comeback included an 11-2 run to open the fourth quarter.

The Clippers showed a sense of urgency by hitting three 3-pointers during a 19-2 run to take a 103-93 lead with 3:58 remaining. Zubac scored six points in the run, including the last four.

A 3-pointer by George with 1:26 remaining gave the Clippers a 111-100 lead.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Clippers: Home vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba