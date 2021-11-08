Clips of musicians including Dave Grohl and Adele responding to potentially injured concert-goers resurface after 8 people died during Travis Scott's Astroworld

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. Getty Images

Eight people died after crowds surged at Travis Scott's set at Astroworld festival on Friday.

Videos of musicians responding to safety concerns at their shows have resurfaced in response.

Clips of Adele, Harry Styles, and Dave Grohl have gone viral as users tell Scott to "take note."

Several clips of artists handling crowds and responding to seemingly unwell concert-goers have resurfaced after rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld festival resulted in chaos leading to several fatalities.

A total of eight people - including a 14-year-old and 16-year-old - died following extreme crowd surges during the festival on Friday night in Houston, Texas, officials revealed Saturday. At a news conference held over the weekend, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña described the incident as a "mass casualty event."

According to NBC DFW, more than 300 people were treated at the scene at a field hospital set up in NRG Park, with people as young as 10 reportedly requiring medical assistance.

30-year-old Scott is facing social media scrutiny over the events that took place at Astroworld. One attendee who said he was left "severely injured" has filed a lawsuit naming Scott and rapper Drake, who was a special guest at Astroworld, on the basis of "negligence."

Scott, who shares a child with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, has since said on Twitter that he was "absolutely devastated" by what took place at Astroworld, adding that the Houston Police Department, which is investigating the incident, has his "total support."

On social media, footage of musicians including Harry Styles, Dave Grohl, and Adele dealing with issues in concert crowds has resurfaced in response.

One clip shows Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl pausing mid-song during a concert to point at a child in the audience and ask if they need somewhere to sit, before appearing to ask security to give the child and their parents "a real seat."

Since the clip was posted yesterday by Twitter user Todd Spence, it has amassed over a million views, leading Grohl to trend on Twitter. Accompanying the video of Grohl, Spence tweeted, "Take note, performers - you often see things security cannot. Look out for your fans."

On TikTok, a clip of Harry Styles at a concert has amassed nearly 7 million views since being posted yesterday by user @harrystylesrings_.

In the video, Styles can be seen stopping a performance before appearing to directly address an audience member, asking them, "Are you alright in there?" According to the TikTok user who posted the video, the audience member in question was "about to pass out."

The user also added on-screen text to the clip that read, "Travis take note from other celebs."

Another clip on TikTok, which has reached nearly 2 million views, shows Adele appearing to stop a planned firework performance, telling fans, "I'm so sorry but someone got hurt and I have to check they're okay." According to user @shane.dermott, who posted the TikTok, the clip is from a 2017 concert in Sydney, Australia.

In footage posted to Twitter on Saturday, Linkin Park members Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda can be seen stopping their performance after purportedly noticing a fan getting hurt during a mosh pit - a type of dance involving full-body contact, pushing, and slamming.

The musicians appeared to tell the crowd to pick up a person who was hurt before resuming with their performance. "Sorry you guys, we gotta look out for safety first, for real," Shinoda says in the clip.

The video has since been viewed over 6 million times on Twitter.

