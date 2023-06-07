Clips show aftermath of deadly Virginia school shooting

STORY: Eyewitness footage showed the immediate aftermath of the shooting incident, with a cordoned-off area and heavy police presence.

Police said they arrested one suspect, a 19-year-old man who knew one of the victims and shot at him amid the crowd that had just emerged from the Huguenot High School's commencement ceremony.

The United States has grown accustomed to mass shootings in public places such as schools, shopping centers and churches.

The mass shooting was the country's 279th in the first 157 days of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, using the definition of four or more people are shot or killed in a single incident, not including the shooter.