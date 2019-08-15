Cliq Digital AG (ETR:CLIQ): Will The Growth Last?

The latest earnings release Cliq Digital AG's (ETR:CLIQ) announced in April 2019 confirmed that the company faced a substantial headwind with earnings declining by -34%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts predict Cliq Digital's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Check out our latest analysis for Cliq Digital

Analysts' expectations for next year seems pessimistic, with earnings decreasing by a double-digit -30%. Over the medium term, earnings will begin to improve, climbing year on year, and arriving at €2.2m by 2022.

XTRA:CLIQ Past and Future Earnings, August 15th 2019 More

While it’s helpful to be aware of the growth each year relative to today’s level, it may be more beneficial to determine the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The benefit of this technique is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Cliq Digital's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 3.7%. This means, we can presume Cliq Digital will grow its earnings by 3.7% every year for the next couple of years.

Next Steps:

For Cliq Digital, I've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is CLIQ worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CLIQ is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of CLIQ? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.