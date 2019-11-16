What Is Cliq Digital's (ETR:CLIQ) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

The Cliq Digital (ETR:CLIQ) share price has done well in the last month, posting a gain of 32%. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 32% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Cliq Digital's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 13.75 that sentiment around Cliq Digital isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Cliq Digital has a lower P/E than the average (40.0) P/E for companies in the software industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Cliq Digital shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Cliq Digital shrunk earnings per share by 62% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 33%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.8% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Cliq Digital's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 46% of Cliq Digital's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Cliq Digital's P/E Ratio

Cliq Digital's P/E is 13.7 which is below average (19.4) in the DE market. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Cliq Digital over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.4 back then to 13.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.