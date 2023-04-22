Clive insurance agent indicted for defrauding elderly clients

A Clive insurance agent is facing several federal charges for alleged fraud that caused his clients to lose close to $1 million of their retirement savings.

A federal grand jury indicted Zachary James Flaherty, 46, with 17 counts of mail and wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and two counts of money laundering over $10,000.

The indictment alleges Flaherty misrepresented and concealed information from 12 clients in Iowa and Nebraska while acting both as an insurance agent and an annuity salesperson through his West Des Moines-based company Midwest Senior Solutions. Many of his clients were elderly people who lost money from their retirement savings as a result of his fraudulent actions, the indictment states.

Since 2010, the indictment alleges Flaherty obtained funds from his clients and commissions from insurance companies that he "used for his own benefit and purposes." While doing this, he allegedly presented himself as a financial advisor to his elderly clients, even though Iowa law bars licensed insurance producers from presenting themselves as financial advisors or providing investment advice to clients, according to the indictment.

Many of Flaherty's allegedly fraudulent investments occurred with annuities, which the indictment describes as long-term "contracts between an insurance company and the policyholder" in which the policy holder can be financially punished for cancelling or withdrawing money before a set period of time.

Not only did Flaherty fail to inform his clients he would invest their money in annuities, but the indictment states he "also misrepresented the returns and bonuses clients would expect to receive by investing with him; he misrepresented to clients that they could not lose the money they invested with him; and he misrepresented that clients would be able to make penalty-free withdrawals from their investments with him and failed to inform clients that they would be penalized for making withdrawals or cancelling the contract for years to come."

When investing client funds in annuities, the indictment also alleges Flaherty forged his clients' signatures and misrepresented their assets to insurance companies.

From 2010 to March 2023, the indictment alleges Flaherty obtained 35 annuities for 12 clients, many of which were cancelled within a few years, costing his clients more than $900,000. During this time, Flaherty allegedly earned $650,000 in commission from insurance companies and more than $1 million in checks from clients. He allegedly told his clients he was investing this money for them when, in actuality, the indictment states he allegedly used the money to pay his mortgage, car loans and utilities.

If convicted, the indictment requests Flaherty forfeit his property, including his home in Clive, three cars, a boat he allegedly purchased in 2020 using client funds and at least $1.5 million.

His trial is set for June 26 in Des Moines.

