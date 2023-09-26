Clive offers $5,000 to help solve arson that destroyed the playground at Stonegate Park

Clive announced Monday that it is offering a reward for information about an Aug. 17 fire that destroyed a playground at Stonegate Park.

The city will give $5,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person(s) responsible, a news release said.

Previously: Police suspect arson after 'suspicious' fire destroys local playground

Clive police and Urbandale firefighters were dispatched around 1:51 a.m. to Stonegate Park, 15280 Boston Parkway, and found one of the playground's largest structures engulfed in flames, according to a news release. The structure — the playground's main feature that included slides and climbers — was severely damaged and could cost approximately $100,000 to replace.

Anyone with information should call Clive Police Sgt. Damon Herzog at 515-867-5017.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Stonegate Park: Clive offers $5,000 to solve playground arson