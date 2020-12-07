CLMBR, Maker of the World's First Connected Vertical Climbing Machine, Taps space150 as Digital and Creative Agency of Record

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- space150, a tech-driven creative agency, announced today it was selected as digital and creative agency of record by CLMBR, makers of the connected vertical climbing machines CLMBR Connected for the home and CLMBR Pure for gyms and fitness studios.

CLMBR has reimagined the traditional climbing machine, combining modern design with state-of-the-art technology to create the world's first connected vertical climber. The company plans to leverage its partnership with space150 to further develop the CLMBR brand and its digital ecosystem to streamline the user experience and consult on CLMBR's entire online ecosystem as it pertains to media, content, and commerce.

"We're excited to partner with space150 to drive CLMBR's digital and creative presence so that we can bring the best optimal experience to our customers," said founder and CEO of CLMBR Avrum Elmakis. "The at-home fitness market is accelerating rapidly due to COVID-19 related safety precautions. We're thrilled that Billy and the team at space150 have been able to dive in and get to work immediately to help us reach our goals."

space150 has an expansive client roster, including Activision, Nike, Red Bull, American Express and 3M.

"The world is moving so fast, and our tech and digital innovations need to keep up to meet consumer demand and expectations," added Chief Executive Officer of space150 Billy Jurewicz. "From the beginning, we noticed that CLMBR Connected and CLMBR pure has so much technology built-in, and we want to make sure that comes through at every brand touchpoint in the user journey. We're excited to build on the trust and chemistry we've built with Avrum and the CLMBR team to make big things happen moving forward."

CLMBR machines are currently available for reservation online and will be shipped in the winter of 2021. CLMBR's interface includes on-demand classes and real-time visualizations for metrics including elevation, power, tempo and reach. With multiple resistance settings, it allows users of any fitness level to participate in CLMBR workouts, and session summaries offer users insights to track their improvement over time. To pre-order and learn more about CLMBR, please visit www.clmbr.com.

ABOUT CLMBR: CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With zero impact, the machine is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To pre-order and learn more, please visit www.clmbr.com

About space150

space150 is a tech driven creative agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis. We are focused on creating innovative content, products and experiences that destroy convention and create demand.

