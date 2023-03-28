'On the clock': McCarthy urges Biden to restart talks on debt ceiling as default looms

42
Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is asking President Joe Biden to restart negotiations on raising the United States' borrowing limit as the country creeps toward a potential default.

"With each passing day, I am incredibly concerned that you are putting an already fragile economy in jeopardy by insisting upon your extreme position of refusing to negotiate any meaningful changes to out-of-control government spending alongside an increase of the debt limit," McCarthy wrote in the letter sent Tuesday.

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount the U.S. government can spend on its existing obligations, including Social Security and military salaries. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress in January that the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June.

Biden responded in a letter released late Tuesday that he looks forward to talking to the speaker about the nation's economic and fiscal future. "But for that conversation to be productive," he said, "we should both tell the American people what we are for."

Biden urged House Republicans to release their proposed budget before Congress leaves for Easter recess "so that we can have an in-depth conversation when you return."

OnPolitics newsletter: Sign up here for USA TODAY'S daily OnPolitics newsletter to stay in the loop on all political news.

The White House has said that before it will negotiate the debt ceiling, the GOP needs to release its counterproposal to the Biden administration's budget proposal, which it released earlier this month.

"It’s time for Republicans to stop playing games, agree to a pass a clean debt ceiling bill, and quit threatening to wreak havoc on our economy. And if they want to have a conversation about our nation’s economic and fiscal future, it’s time for them to put out a Budget – as the President has done with his detailed plan to grow the economy, lower costs, and reduce the deficit by nearly $3 trillion," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

What proposals are on the table?

In his letter, McCarthy, a California Republican, suggested cutting "excessive" nondefense government spending, reclaiming unspent COVID-19 money and strengthening work requirements for social programs as ways to curb spending.

House Republicans have not yet released a unified plan on how to raise the the debt limit, though factions of the party have raised suggestions.

An initial proposal from the House Budget Committee includes cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, Biden's student debt cancellation and funding for electric vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service.

The House Freedom Caucus' proposal includes $131 billion in cuts for fiscal year 2024. The cuts would end Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and reclaim "wasteful climate change spending." It would save $3 trillion in the long term by cutting federal bureaucracy, according to a statement from the caucus.

Why would a default matter?

If the federal government defaults on its payments, Americans could see consequences like a stock market crash, a recession and a rise in unemployment, experts have told USA TODAY.

"Mr. President, simply put: you are on the clock," McCarthy said in the letter.

Asked by reporters traveling with him in North Carolina if he planned to meet with McCarthy, Biden responded: "I don't know what we're going to meet on . . . The deal was we each put down our budget."

Contributing: Michael Collins

Dig deeper:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McCarthy asks Biden to restart talks on debt ceiling in letter

Recommended Stories

  • Auburn basketball forward Yohan Traore to enter transfer portal

    Yohan Traore, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2022, is transferring out of Auburn basketball, he announced via Instagram on Tuesday.

  • A Christian school that 'celebrates childhood' becomes killing scene in Nashville

    (Reuters) -The 200 young children enrolled at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, start each day with chapel and study the Bible twice a week. The adults were head of school Katherine Koonce, 60, a pickleball enthusiast who had told the Nashville Tennessean she added the sport to the school's physical education initiatives; Cynthia Peak, who police said was believed to be a substitute teacher; and custodian Mike Hill, both 61. The carnage made a stark and horrible contrast to the images of everyday life on the school's website and Facebook page.

  • Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday he's increasingly concerned about President Joe Biden's unwillingness to negotiate on lifting the nation's borrowing authority, saying in a letter to the president that the White House position could "hold dire ramifications for the entire nation.” Rather than open direct talks on the debt ceiling, which the Democrats agree must be raised, Biden and his party's lawmakers are challenging Republicans to publicly present their own budget proposals — something McCarthy has so far declined to do. For now, the Treasury Department has resorted to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default on the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority.

  • Cruz, Cornyn introduce legislation to name I-27 extension project

    Area lawmakers are moving forward with a small but substantial next step toward extending Interstate 27 in Texas and beyond.

  • Biden Tees Up a Supply-Chain Rethink With Challenge to China’s EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Seven months after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, the magnitude of the challenge it will be for the US to loosen China’s grip on the electric vehicle supply chain — a key objective of the legislation — is coming into sharper relief.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is

  • Biden: GOP policies would surrender tech economy to China

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Republicans' ideas for cutting the budget could undermine U.S. manufacturing and help China dominate the world economy. Speaking at a semiconductor maker in North Carolina to highlight his own policies, Biden is trying to shape public sentiment as he faces off with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., about whether the federal government should raise its legal borrowing capacity. McCarthy sent a letter Tuesday saying that talks should start about possible spending cuts in return for the debt limit increase.

  • Prison sentence of ‘Real Housewife’ Jen Shah reduced by one year

    “Real Housewives” star Jen Shah’s prison sentence has been reduced by one year, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database.

  • Two Bank Stocks for Bulls After the Panic, According to Citi

    Analyst Keith Horowitz upgraded both KeyCorp and M&T Bank to Buy from Neutral, as the banking sector tries to come back from a rough couple of weeks.

  • Head of Nashville school in shooting would 'run to' danger

    The head of the Christian elementary school in Nashville who was killed in a shooting there on Monday was described by friends as smart, loving and a rare female leader within a male-led religious culture. “If there was any trouble in that school, she would run to it, not from it,” Jackie Bailey said of her friend Katherine Koonce, head of The Covenant School. Koonce was one of six people killed in the shooting in Tennessee, including three 9-year-old children identified by police as Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney.

  • Carlson, Hannity among potential witnesses at Fox News trial

    Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Bret Baier are among the stars who both Fox News and the voting machine company suing it for defamation have signaled could testify if the case heads to trial next month. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis is expected to make a summary judgment ruling in favor of either side or to go forward with a trial. Dominion has accused Fox of airing false allegations that the company was engaged in voter fraud during the 2020 election even though many at the network doubted the claims were true.

  • Emotions, tempers flare at Tennessee Capitol hours after Nashville school shooting

    Tennessee lawmakers will not debate legislation at regularly scheduled Monday night sessions in light of the deadly Covenant School shooting.

  • Bodycam footage shows police confronting Nashville shooter; attacker had bought 7 guns: Updates

    Police released intense police body camera footage Tuesday from the shooting rampage at the Covenant School that killed three kids and three adults.

  • There’s an awkward date to watch in the Aaron Rodgers trade talks — and it’s right around the corner

    A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.

  • Rep. Biggs slammed on C-SPAN callers for Jan. 6 involvement, corrected by host

    C-SPAN host Greta Brawner challenged Biggs after he said nobody was convicted for seditious conspiracy in relation to Jan. 6.

  • McCarthy warns of ‘dire ramifications’ over Biden debt limit negotiation position

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sent a letter to President Biden on Tuesday, blaming him for any negative consequences that come from the looming debt ceiling deadline and suggesting several areas of negotiation for spending reductions and reforms. “With each passing day, I am incredibly concerned that you are putting an already fragile economy in jeopardy…

  • Trump’s Violent Rhetoric Deserves Outrage, Not Yawns

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersIs Donald Trump trying to inspire violence, or does he merely want to intimidate and obstruct justice? Based on his behavior, those seem to be the most plausible explanations for his recent behavior.In case you missed it, last week, Trump posted (and later deleted) a photo of him holding a baseball bat next to another photo of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was pictured holding his hands up. Trump’s post called Bragg “a degenerate psyc

  • Jim Jordan Demands IRS Explain Unannounced Visit to Matt Taibbi’s Home

    Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Daniel Werfel demanding an explanation of why the federal agency deployed federal agents to visit "Twitter Files" journalist Matt Taibbi.

  • Trump says 'I would do that' after Sean Hannity says he 'can't imagine' Trump taking classified records from the White House

    "I don't think you would do it," Hannity told Trump, offering him an out. But Trump replied, "I would do that," and claimed it was his "right."

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks Trump's Crowd-Size Boast With A Damning Photo

    The late night host had the receipts on the ex-president's Texas rally.

  • China and Russia are locked in a death spiral

    Before 1914, the world lived in the era of the Great Powers. After 1945, we had the Cold War and the two superpowers. Then, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc, we had the unipolar era of Western hegemony – one that we are now told is coming to an end.