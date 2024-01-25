Clock ticking on Alabama's efforts to use untried nitrogen gas execution method

ATMORE − The death warrant for Kenneth Eugene Smith is in effect for Alabama’s first attempt to execute an inmate using the untried method of nitrogen hypoxia, and the federal courts will decide his fate.

The United States Supreme Court decided Wednesday not to take up the defense’s request to stay the execution. However, an appeal is pending with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. If the appeals court allows the execution to go forward, the decision can still be appealed to the Supreme Court.

His death warrant runs for 30 hours, from midnight Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. That 30-hour window was put in place after the state's first unsuccessful attempt to kill Smith.

In 2022, Smith was strapped to the gurney to be executed by lethal injection but prison officials could not gain access to his veins for the two IV lines before the death warrant expired and the execution process was halted. At that time the warrant covered 24 hours. Smith’s lawyers say he was subjected to pain and suffering as staff attempted to place the lines.

Smith, 58, has chosen nitrogen hypoxia as his preferred method of execution, and it will be that method that is used if the execution goes forward. It is an untried method on humans and has drawn national and international scorn and outrage.

The defense argues that the new method of execution could subject Smith to cruel and unusual punishment, which is barred by the U.S. Constitution for inmates.

In a heavily redacted court document, the state described the steps in plans to use. A mask will be fitted over Smith’s face. Nitrogen gas will be run through the mask to displace the oxygen he is breathing. The process will last 15 minutes or five minutes after his heart has stopped and he has “flatlined,” whichever comes first. Nitrogen is odorless and tasteless and makes up 78 percent of the air we breathe. Supporters hold that increasing the level of nitrogen Smith breathes will result first in unconsciousness and then death.

The ADOC has not commented on if Smith will be sedated before the nitrogen gas is administered. In lethal injection executions, the condemned is sedated before the compound that stops their hearts is administered.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office has responded in court documents that use of nitrogen hypoxia would render the condemned unconscious in “seconds” and death would result in a matter of “minutes.”

Opponents of the method call it experimental. It has never been used on humans. The American Veterinary Medical Association disallows the use of nitrogen hypoxia as a form of euthanasia for mammals, other that pigs, because if causes an “anoxic environment that is distressing for some species.”

Pastors Lynn Hopkins, left, and Shane Isner deliver a letter from faith leaders statewide to Pam Bye, Director of Constituent Services for Governor Kay Ivey, at the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday January 22, 2024, asking Governor Ivey to stop the planned execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith .

The crime

Smith was convicted of capital murder on Nov, 14, 1989 in the murder for hire plot of Elizabeth Sennett in Colbert County, She was the wife of the Rev. Charles Sennett who hired Smith and his co-defendant to kille her in an effort to collect on her life insurance policy.

Charles Sennett was in debt at the time. Elizabeth Sennett was stabbed to death in her home. Charles Sennett committed suicide a few days after her death after it became apparent that investigators were suspecting his involvement.

Smith’s original conviction was overturned, and he was convicted of capital murder again in 1996.

The jury voted 11-1 to recommend a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Smith, but the judge ignored the jury’s recommendation and handed down the death sentence. At the time judges in Alabama could override the jury’s recommendation of life without the possibility of parole and enact the death sentence. The Legislature has since removed that power.

His co-defendant in the case, John Forrest Parker, was executed in 2010.

