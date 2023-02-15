Clock ticking on debt ceiling as CBO to weigh in on timeframe for reaching spending deal: live updates

Sarah Elbeshbishi and Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·9 min read

Congress finds out just how much time it has to reach a spending deal to avert a  federal default when the Congressional Budget Office updates the debt limit deadline Wednesday.

Here's what else is happening in politics:

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19 in Des Moines.
Biden to argue Republican proposals would add $3 trillion to national debt

President Joe Biden plans to go on the offensive Wednesday in his standoff with Republicans over the debt ceiling, arguing that Republican proposals put forward this year would add $3 trillion in debt over the next decade.

Biden will make that case in a speech Wednesday afternoon at an electrical workers union hall in Lanham, Maryland, according to excerpts of the address provided by the White House. Biden will say his budget proposal, which he will release March 9, would cut the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years, not raise any taxes on individuals earning less than $400,000 and “protect and strengthen” Social Security and Medicare.

– Joey Garrison

Biden national debt remarks come before budget forecast

Biden's remarks will come after the Congressional Budget Office is expected to release a budget forecast that will outline when Congress must raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on financial obligations.

The White House pointed to Republican efforts to extend expiring tax cuts for wealthy earners and corporations that passed under former President Donald Trump, which would add $2.7 trillion in debt. Republican-backed legislation that cleared the House to rescind IRS resources designed to crack down on tax cheats would add $144 billion in debt and a bill to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act would erase a new policy allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and raise the debt by $156 billion.

– Joey Garrison

As nation reels from Michigan shooting, courts wrestle with access to guns

Should the government be able to take guns from Americans who smoke marijuana? What about people who are the subject of domestic violence protective orders?

A federal appeals court in Philadelphia is grappling Wednesday with a case that questions whether Americans who have committed nonviolent felonies can be denied access to guns. It’s one of several such cases questioning who can be denied access to weapons that are percolating in federal courts in the wake of a landmark Supreme Court ruling last year on the Second Amendment.

The case in Philadelphia, which deals with a man who has been denied access to guns after making false statements to boost his food stamp assistance nearly three decades ago, comes as the nation is reeling from another mass shooting. Three Michigan State University students were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Monday night.

– John Fritze

Gun access: As nation reels from Michigan State shooting, courts wrestle with access to guns

Will Republicans get the spending cuts they want?

As the country looks to avert a potentially catastrophic default, Republicans are threatening to not raise the federal debt ceiling unless Democrats agree to cut federal spending.

But President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agree that Social Security and Medicare – which combined account for a third of federal spending alone – are off the table. And Republicans oppose cuts to Defense or veterans' programs, which make up another 15%.

With Democrats who control the Senate unwilling to go along with broad cuts to a number of social safety programs, there doesn't appear much for Congress to trim – at least not in the short run.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

What's at stake in debt ceiling talks: With debt ceiling deadline looming, will Republicans get the spending cuts they want?

4 Russian warplanes intercepted by American F-16 jets near Alaska

A pair of American F-16 jets intercepted four Russian warplanes in Alaska in what the North American Aerospace Defense Command on Tuesday called a “routine intercept.”

The Russian jets were detected and intercepted Monday in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, or ADIZ, which is a zone beyond the border of American and Canadian sovereign airspace that is jointly monitored by the two nations.

Russian activity in the ADIZ “occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat, nor is the activity seen as provocative,” according to NORAD. Since 2007, a yearly average of six to seven intercepts of Russian jets have taken place in the zone, the organization said.

NORAD also said the interception is in “no way” related to the airborne objects in American airspace during the last two weeks.

-Ella Lee

NATO Secretary General says military alliance will ‘step up’ support for Ukraine

As the first anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine approaches, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s top official affirmed support for Ukraine by promising sustained support from the intergovernmental military alliance.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, said Wednesday after a meeting of NATO defense ministers that the alliance would work to bolster defense and boost industrial capacity to replenish arms and munitions, both generally and in Ukraine. He said action is paramount because of the “more dangerous world” in which we live today, citing Russia’s “aggressive” behavior, ongoing threats of terrorism and the “challenges” posed by China.

“Moscow underestimated #Ukraine's bravery & NATO unity,” Stoltenberg said in a Wednesday tweet. “We will step up & sustain our support for as long as it takes.”

-Ella Lee

Nicola Sturgeon to step down as Scotland's leader

Scotland's First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, is interviewed, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Washington. Scotland’s leader said Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, that she will take the British government to court over its decision to block a Scottish law that makes it easier for people to change their gender on official documents.
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, the head of the country’s independence movement for eight years, plans to resign.

The move was unexpected, and comes amid criticism in the country of her push to make it easier for people to legally change genders. She said the decision was not a reaction to political pressures.

-- The Associated Press

Georgia grand jury concerned witnesses lied during Trump investigation

A special purpose grand jury in Georgia is concerned witnesses lied during its investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election, raising the specter of potential charges.

Descriptions of the alleged lies could be unveiled Thursday, when parts of the grand jury's long-awaited report on the Trump probe is made public. The witnesses won't be identified and no one has been charged yet. But prosecutors could pursue perjury charges as leverage to broaden the investigation, according to legal experts.

“That expands the scope of potential defendants quite a bit,” said Clark Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University. “It also opens up the possibility for the district attorney to proceed immediately with perjury indictments, which would be pretty straightforward.”

– Bart Jansen

Read the full story: Witnesses in Georgia Trump probe suspected of lying, raising more questions in closely watched inquiry

Jeff Zients, aka 'Mr. Fix-It,' takes on DC's most brutal job

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients speaks during a White House staff transition event in the East Room in Washington, DC on February 1, 2023.
Jeff Zients, a management expert and government official with a reputation for conquering the most impossible of tasks, embarked last week upon what may be his toughest challenge yet. He is the new White House chief of staff.

Zients is known for making things work. But the challenges he will face as chief of staff are like no challenges he has faced before.

The war in Ukraine shows no signs of ending. Fears the country could slip into a recession persist, with a government report released Tuesday showing that inflation is slowly easing but likely to keep prices elevated well into this year.

The administration is facing a showdown with congressional Republicans on raising the limit on how much money the government can borrow. House Republicans, emboldened by their new but razor-thin majority, are plotting a series of investigations into President Joe Biden and members of his family.

– Michael Collins

Who is Biden's new chief of staff?: Jeff Zients, aka 'Mr. Fix-It,' takes on DC's most brutal job

Mike Pence joins other potential presidential hopefuls in Iowa

Former Vice President Mike Pence tours the Iowa State Fair with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Aug. 19 in Des Moines.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Iowa this week, kicking off a surge of presidential caucus activity after a quiet start to the year.

Iowa Republicans will hold their traditional first-in-the-nation caucuses in early 2024, which serve as the starting line for the rest of the presidential primary cycle. A bevy of candidates are expected to compete, and they've been making inroads with the state's Republican elected officials and activists for months, if not years, as they weigh their plans.

Now, with former President Donald Trump formally in the race and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley officially launching her campaign, activity in the Hawkeye State is ramping up.

– Brianne Pfannenstiel

More: As GOP starting gate for 2024 presidential race, Iowa sees surge of announced and potential candidates

Feinstein will not run again in 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Democrat Dianne Feinstein, California’s longest serving senator, is forgoing reelection.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024, but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said in a statement Tuesday.

The decision shakes up the 2024 Senate map as multiple Democrats — including Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff — have either announced or are reportedly considering their bids to succeed the longtime senator, who had been dogged by questions about her ability to serve.

– Phillip M. Bailey

More: Dianne Feinstein, California's longest serving senator, won't seek reelection in 2024

Biden renews calls to ban assault weapons after Michigan State shooting

Michigan State University students hug during an active shooter situation on campus on February 13, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan.
President Joe Biden renewed his call to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines after a shooting at Michigan State University killed three people and injured five others.

“I’m going to say something that’s always controversial,” Biden said Tuesday in remarks addressing the National Association of Counties in Washington. "There is no rationale for assault weapons and magazines that hold 50, 70 bullets.”

Biden’s push to reenact a ban on assault weapons, which expired in 2004, is unlikely to pass a Republican-led House and even faces an uphill climb in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

– Joey Garrison

More: President Biden says 'no rationale for assault weapons' after Michigan State University shooting

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates: Pence in Iowa; CBO to weigh in on debt ceiling timing

