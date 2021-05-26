'The clock is ticking': Democrats grow restless with Biden's infrastructure talks as Republicans float next counteroffer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Garrison, Savannah Behrmann and Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Growing restless over stalled infrastructure talks, Democrats are questioning how much longer President Joe Biden's bipartisan negotiations should continue as Senate Republicans plan to increase their offer to nearly $1 trillion Thursday.

It could mark the final stab at a bipartisanship deal on infrastructure before Biden's self-imposed Memorial Day deadline for progress. With the two sides still far apart, some Democrats say the time is nearing for Biden to try to pass an infrastructure package without Republican support through a legislative maneuver called reconciliation.

Republican senators leading the talks with Biden's administration said Tuesday they would release a nearly $1 trillion counteroffer Thursday, up from an initial $568 billion GOP counter plan put forward earlier this month. It comes after Republicans on Friday rejected Biden's trimmed-down $1.7 trillion American Jobs offer that cut $550 billion out of his original $2.3 trillion plan.

More: Infrastructure talks hit snag as Republicans reject Biden's reduced $1.7 trillion counteroffer

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said the upcoming counteroffer would keep former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts intact – avoiding corporate tax increases proposed by Biden – and instead repurpose already-approved COVID-19 relief funds to pay for repairs to road and bridges, broadband expansion and other infrastructure. He characterized the price tag as matching what Republicans have discussed in close-door meetings with the president, though the White House did not confirm that account.

“We're going to hit a figure very close to what the president said he would accept, and it will end up being the most substantial infrastructure bill ever enacted by the federal government,” Wicker said. “If the president gets to make the decision, he will accept it.”

Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House looks forward to receiving the proposal and expressed optimism an agreement can still be reached. Biden and Democrats have said they hope a bill will be passed this summer.

"Our view is that this can be a week of progress, including the counteroffer which we expect to get later this week," Psaki said. "I'm not going to pre-judge what that looks like. We'll have to look at the nitty-gritty details. Certainly, them coming up in funding is progress."

More: Biden pushes U.S. electric vehicle revolution — a sticking point in GOP infrastructure talks

She disputed assertions from Wicker and other Republicans that the White House staff have gotten in the way of assurances the president has made to them during their talks. Psaki said Biden "oversees and directs his team" during negotiations.

"He signed off on the proposal that was put forward on Friday, which he felt – and we all felt – was a reasonable counteroffer," Psaki said.

President Joe Biden has said he wants to see progress on an infrastructure bill by the end of May.
President Joe Biden has said he wants to see progress on an infrastructure bill by the end of May.

'We're not quite there yet,' White House says of reconciliation strategy

Without a deal after weeks of negotiations between the White House and a group of six Republican senators, Democrats are increasingly talking about Biden going it alone with only Democrats to seek passage of his sweeping proposal.

"We're getting down to decision time," Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Monday. "We can't put this (off) indefinitely."

"We just have to decide whether bipartisanship is going to work and be honest if it isn't," Durbin said, adding he would be "reluctant" to agree to anything lower than Biden's $1.7 trillion offer on the table.

Haunting Democrats are 2009 negotiations between then-President Barack Obama and Senate Republicans on the Affordable Care Act, which brought in no Republican votes despite concessions on the landmark health care law. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this month he is "100%" focused "on stopping" the Biden administration.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., told Politico he believes McConnell's "ultimate purpose is not compromise but delay and mischief." He said Biden is "entitled to his judgment on this but if I were in a room with him, I’d say it’s time to move on.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said there's still time for negotiations but that a decision on ending talks has to come soon: "I think we're reaching the point of fish or cut bait.”

More: Joe Biden wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure and jobs. These 4 charts show where the money would go.

Biden and Democrats could seek to pass the American Jobs Plan in the evenly divided Senate using budget reconciliation, a process subject to certain rules but that would allow Democrats to approve a bill with a simple 51-vote majority without any Republican support. Otherwise, Democrats would need the backing of at least 10 Republicans to overcome a legislative hurdle called a filibuster in order to bring the plan to a vote.

Biden is scheduled to released his budget blueprint Friday. The Senate Budget Committee chairman, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Monday he would move quickly after that on a potential reconciliation measure.

"I think the clock is ticking, and if the Republicans are not serious, we've got to go forward."

Such a path would mirror how Biden won approval of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan in March after talks with Republicans fizzled. But for now, the White House said it is not focused on reconciliation to pass for infrastructure.

"We're not quite there yet. We're still talking to Republicans," Psaki said. "Hang in."

Fault lines in negotiations remain deep

In his $1.7 trillion counteroffer, Biden proposed minor concessions to remove funding for research and development, supply chains, manufacturing and small businesses. It would also reduce $100 billion for broadband expansion to $65 billion, matching what Republicans have proposed, and cut funds for roads and bridges.

Yet the trimmed-down plan would still keep corporate tax increases that Republicans have said they won't support under any circumstances. It would also fund home caregiving for elderly and disabled people, electric vehicle expansion and other "social infrastructure" components that Republicans oppose. Republicans have said they only support spending on physical infrastructure such as roadways, bridges, ports, airports and broadband internet.

More: Roads, bridges ... and caregivers? Why Biden is pushing a 'radical shift' to redefine infrastructure

More: Republicans draw 'red line' in negotiations with Joe Biden on infrastructure package

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who is leading Republican talks, told reporters that after an in-person meeting with Biden on May 13, Republicans were under the impression that "social infrastructure is off."

"They didn't take any of that off," Capito said, acknowledging Tuesday the two sides "remain pretty far apart" but added "there's always hope."

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Separately, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is helping lead a bipartisan group of senators that emerged Tuesday to work on a new infrastructure proposal. The group includes Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Rob Portman of Ohio.

Manchin, a moderate Democrat and critical swing vote, told reporters Tuesday he also prefers separating traditional infrastructure into its own bill to get bipartisan support but understands the president is “looking at the whole enchilada." He said the White House is "receptive" to the approach.

"We don't have to," Manchin said of passing a bill via reconciliation.

But Sen. John Barrasso, R-.Wyo., said the parties are "still very far apart." Like other Republican senators, he said they appeared close to a deal after meeting with Biden, calling the administration's $1.7 trillion counteroffer "a retreat."

"If President Biden wants to be middle class Joe and focus on physical infrastructure then he's going to find a willing partner with Republicans," Barrasso said. But he warned that if the price tag, tax hikes and social programs remain "then he's going to find no Republican support."

Staff writer Sarah Elbeshbishi contributed to this report. Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden infrastructure plan: Republicans, Democrats far apart on bill

Recommended Stories

  • Muslim Candidate Asked Islamophobic Question During Virginia Debate

    A moderator asked Del. Sam Rasoul, a Democrat running for lieutenant governor, whether he could represent Virginians “regardless of faith or beliefs."

  • Magic Johnson will throw out the first pitch at the Honey Hunter’s inaugural game

    The Gastonia Honey Hunters, who were established in 2020, will begin their first season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball this year.

  • California could launch the west coast’s first commercial offshore windfarms

    The state and the Biden administration have agreed to open federal waters off central and northern coasts to new windfarms The plan includes floating 380 windmills across roughly 250,000 acres north-west of Morro Bay. Photograph: Alamy California has taken a major step towards launching the first commercial offshore wind energy program on the west coast, a project that would open the state’s waters to hundreds of floating turbines and could eventually power 1.6m homes. The state announced an agreement with the US government on Tuesday that would open federal waters off California’s central and northern coasts to new windfarms, and put the state and the country in a better position to meet ambitious climate targets. “California, as we all know, has a world class offshore wind resource, and it can play a major role in helping to accelerate California’s and the nation’s transition to clean energy,” said Gina McCarthy, the White House’s national climate adviser. The new projects, if approved and built, would provide a major expansion of offshore wind power in the US. Currently, there are just two working offshore windfarms – off Block Island in Rhode Island and off Virginia – but more than two dozen others are in development. The announcement is part of Joe Biden’s plan to create 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. California separately set a goal to produce all electricity by 2045 through renewable energy resources and zero-carbon generating facilities. The plan includes floating 380 windmills across a nearly 400 sq-mile (1,035 sq km) expanse of roughly 250,000 acres north-west of Morro Bay.The agreement comes two weeks after the Biden administration announced a $3bn project off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts that would power 400,000 homes with 84 turbines. Another proposed project, Ocean Wind, off New Jersey would create 1,100-megawatts of power. Those windfarms would be dwarfed by the scale of the California projects. The California windfarms would produce a combined 4.6 gigawatts, with the Morro Bay operation providing two-thirds of that output. State officials have spent years trying to advance plans for wind development and California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, noted that the Trump administration inhibited those efforts. He praised the plan, saying that developing offshore wind would be a “gamechanger to achieving California’s clean energy goals and addressing climate change”, and promised to expedite the state’s environmental review process to hasten production. He also said he included $20m in his revised budget proposal this month to invest in the project. “We value process but not the paralysis of a process that takes years and years and years that can be done in a much more focused way,” Newsom said. The US has lagged behind Europe on developing offshore wind power, and advocates of the plan have cited their successes as examples. But the plan is not without opposition and key obstacles remain. Windmills near Livermore, California. State officials have spent years trying to advance plans for wind development. Photograph: Ben Margot/AP For one, the Pacific Ocean is far deeper than the Atlantic, where infrastructure can be built directly on to the seafloor. California’s wind energy will have to rely on floating turbines, and the technology is still fairly new. Fishermen are also concerned that construction and operation of projects on this scale could disrupt the ecosystem. They claim that they were not consulted on the impact the locations could have on their industry. “We feel we’ve not been invited to have a seat at the table. We feel we’re on the menu,” said Mike Conroy, the executive director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations. The area off Morro Bay is a fishery for tuna and sword fish and he is concerned that the floating turbines could change migratory patterns of whales and other species. If blue and humpback whales, for example, are forced closer to shore, it could bring closures of Dungeness crab fishing. Opposition is also expected from coastal property owners who have expressed dismay over the impact floating turbines may have on their ocean views – and ultimately their property values. The project is expected to take years to establish, as the interior department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees this kind of development, will process and respond to public feedback on the plan. But, some of those hurdles have already been handled. The Department of Defense, which pushed back against California’s attempts to develop a wind energy program in the area for years, due to its use of the area for training and operations, is now on board. Environmental groups, including Audubon and the Natural Resources Defense Council, which have expressed concerns about how the plan could impact wildlife, also issued statements in support of the project with the caveat that fish, seabirds and marine mammals are protected. The Environmental Defense Center, which was founded in Santa Barbara after a massive offshore oil spill in 1969, echoed that sentiment, calling for minimal harm to species and coastal communities. With support from those groups, the Department of the Interior plans to finalize the site next month, and could open leasing by next year. “Today’s announcement reflects months of active engagement and dedication between partners who are committed to advancing a clean energy future,” said the US interior secretary, Deb Haaland, in a statement. “The offshore wind industry has the potential to create tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs across the nation, while combating the negative effects of climate change.” Agencies contributed

  • Have Insiders Been Buying Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares?

    We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be...

  • On anniversary of George Floyd's death, his family expresses hope, frustration over status of policing act

    Many members of the family met with President Joe Biden as memorial events across the country marked the anniversary of Floyd's killing.

  • NEO Battery Materials Ltd. Appoints Chris Theodoropoulus to Advisory Board

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Chris Theodoropoulus to its Advisory Board.Mr. Theodoropoulus received his BCL and LLB degrees from McGill University in 1981 and 1982. He has practiced law in Vancouver, B.C. until 2006 with an emphasis on public companies, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, secondary debt and equity financing, and dispute resolutions.Mr. Theodoropoulus ...

  • Female small business owner explains why she uses a fake male assistant to deal with difficult customers

    ‘This is both brilliant and depressing because we shouldn’t need it’

  • As deadlines slip, Biden agenda faces crucial assessment

    President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is hitting roadblocks. A policing overhaul after the killing of George Floyd is up in the air. Rounding the first quarter of his presidency, the White House and Congress have been unable to meet key Memorial Day deadlines set by the administration on crucial priorities.

  • In signing restrictive abortion law, Texas Gov. Abbott is trying to run our lives

    Often, women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks. What happened to personal liberty?

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Portland police declare a riot during George Floyd anniversary protests

    Hundreds of marchers dressed in black light dumpster fires and smash windows on anniversary of Minneapolis murder

  • Samuel Cassidy: Suspect identified in San Jose mass shooting that left 9 dead including gunman

    The shooter killed 8 people

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • NATO chief accuses Belarus of hijacking plane

    "This is a state hijacking and demonstrates how the regime in Minsk attacks basic democratic rights and cracks down on freedom of expression and independent media," Stoltenberg said in a video statement, also welcoming European Union sanctions."There must be an urgent international investigation. And journalist Roman Protasevich and his companion Sofia Sapega must be immediately released," he said.

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

    The rule was billed as a transparency measure, but it fit in with the Trump administration’s larger anti-regulatory programme

  • Tom Brady becomes GOAT of Twitter after using Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes

    Love him or hate him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to win Twitter.

  • Yanks' Kluber leaves with shoulder tightness, to get MRI

    Less than a week after the high of a no-hitter, Corey Kluber lasted just three innings against Toronto and came out because of tightness in his previous troubled right shoulder. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, who appeared revitalized with the New York Yankees when he no-hit Texas last Wednesday, will have an MRI and hopes he was bothered only by fatigue and not something more serious. Coming off a 101-pitch effort against the Rangers, the 35-year-old right-hander's bid to match Johnny Vander Meer’s feat of consecutive no-hitters was ended by Bo Bichette’s infield single with one out in the third.

  • Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

    ‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach