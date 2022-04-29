Clock Is Ticking for Hong Kong Firms as Earnings Deadline Looms

John Cheng
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong-listed firms that have not submitted audited annual results have until mid-May before they risk a trading suspension, with the deadline likely to put pressure on real estate developers.

Some 192 firms had filed unaudited earnings by end-March to avoid having their shares suspended. With companies citing issues caused by Covid-19 outbreaks for the delays, firms were given until May 15 to file their annual reports, which would include audited earnings, according to the stock exchange. The exchange would consider applications from companies needing additional time beyond the deadline on a case-by-case basis.

A fresh round of suspensions may trigger further volatility in the Hang Seng Index, which is on track to post its biggest monthly loss since July. Fears about the fallout from China’s Covid curbs have hurt sentiment, and policy stimulus so far has fallen short of investors’ expectations.

Among major Chinese developers that had published unaudited annual results, only KWG Group Holdings Ltd. has filed an audited version so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. and Logan Group Co. said they will publish audited statements by April 30, while Agile Group Holdings Ltd. said it will do so no later than May 15.

Earlier this month, the exchange said that firms are given an extension to May 15 from the previous deadline of end-April to file their annual reports.

On April 1, trading in 32 stocks was halted after the companies failed to meet a deadline to file their unaudited results, according to the exchange. They included Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and Shimao Group Holdings Ltd.

Read: Hong Kong Trading Halts Freeze $15 Billion After Earnings Delays

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

