Hamas says 3 hostages including 10-month-old child have died; truce nears end: Live updates

Negotiators from at least five countries were working feverishly toward an extension of a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip while Hamas announced Wednesday that three Israeli hostages have died, including a 10-month-old child.

The last scheduled release of hostages held by the militants and prisoners held by Israel was set for later Wednesday.

Hamas leaders are willing to extend the truce for four days and release more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners, the Times of Israel reported, citing a source close to the militant group. Israeli officials also have expressed interest in extending the cease-fire in concert with the release of more hostages.

Officials in Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. have been working with Hamas and Israeli leaders on a temporary extension with an eye toward ending the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has said fighting will ultimately continue until Hamas has been crushed.

Martin Indyk, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, wrote on X that the "time is ripe" for a larger swap.

"Netanyahu can see that Hamas prefers not to return to war but the public insistence on prioritizing return of hostages ties his hands," Indyk wrote. "And pressure from (President Joe) Biden to extend the pause makes it doubly difficult for him to resume the battle."

But a senior Israeli official who spoke to USA TODAY on the condition of anonymity said that, despite reports to the contrary, he was "not aware of any possibility" to turn the pause into a longer-term cease-fire involving all the remaining hostages, including men and soldiers, being released in exchange for all Palestinians in Israeli jails.

"We are doubtful there is such an offer," the official said.

Israel has been pounding Gaza since militants slipped across the border into Israel on Oct. 7 on a mission of destruction, killing 1,200 people before racing back into Gaza with an estimated 240 hostages. Israel's response has been to level swaths of Gaza in a military campaign that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 13,000 people.

The truce began Friday and initially was to last four days, allowing the release of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Israeli-held Palestinian prisoners. Talks resulted in a two day extension through Wednesday that allowed for more releases.

Muslim, Jewish, Druze and Christian faith leaders tour Kibbutz Kfar Azza on Nov. 29, 2023, ahead of an interfaith prayer service near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Developments:

∎ A group of advocacy groups including Amnesty International USA delivered nearly 1 million signatures to the White House calling on Biden to use his influence to bring about a sustained cease-fire.

∎ Pope Francis, during his weekly public audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, expressed support for the temporary truce, the release of hostages and the delivery of aid to Gaza.

∎ Hamas said it will release two Russian hostages Wednesday at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

∎ Militants have released 61 Israeli hostages and 20 foreigners since the temporary truce began. Israel has freed 180 women and teenage Palestinians.

Hamas says three hostages have died

The Israeli military said it was investigating the veracity of a Hamas announcement Wednesday that three Israeli hostages have died "as a result of a former Zionist bombing on the Gaza Strip," apparently prior to the start of the cease-fire. Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in the Telegram post that Shiri Silverman Bibas, 32, her 4-year-old son Ariel and her 10-month-old son Kfir had died.

“The Hamas terror organization continues to act in a cruel and inhumane manner,” the Israeli military said in a statement. "The responsibility for the safety of all the abductees in the Gaza Strip lies fully with the terrorist organization Hamas."

The Bibas family released a statement to Israel's i24 news saying it was awaiting the report "to be confirmed or hopefully refuted soon by military officials." The statement also thanked the people of Israel for the "warm embrace" the family has received.

Icon of Palestinian resistance could be freed today

A Palestinian activist arrested three weeks ago after a social media post promising to slaughter Israeli settlers in the West Bank and "drink your blood" is on the list of Israeli-held Palestinians approved for release today, the Hamas leadership said in a Telegram post. The family of Ahed Tamimi, 22, claims the post was written by an impostor.

Tamimi became a symbol of Palestinian resistance six years ago when she spent eight months in jail for slapping and kicking an Israeli soldier after her cousin was shot with a rubber bullet during a protest.

Reports of Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank have been on the rise since the war began. The social media post that caused Tamimi's latest arrest said: “Our message to the herds of settlers is that we are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities, from Hebron to Jenin. We will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke, we will drink your blood and eat your skulls. Come on, we’re waiting for you.”

University presidents to testify on antisemitism on campuses

Republican lawmakers asked three college presidents to testify at a congressional hearing next week about how they've handled a rise in antisemitic incidents on their campuses since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7. The presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology agreed to testify Dec. 5 before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, the committee said. The universities have faced public backlash, student demonstrations and alumni revolts since the war began.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen countless examples of antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-North Carolina, who chairs the committee. “Meanwhile, college administrators have largely stood by, allowing horrific rhetoric to fester and grow.” Read more here.

− Zachary Schermele

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Talks aim at extending truce