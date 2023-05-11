The clock is ticking for savers to cash in on high interest rates

Bank of England Interest Rates Savings

The clock is ticking for savers to cash in on the highest interest rates for 15 years.

The best interest rates on the market are paying as much as 4.95pc on savers’ cash, with the ability to fix the rate for up to seven years.

But these deals might not be around for long, as economists predict no more bank rate rises until mid-next year, following Thursday's rise from 4.25pc to 4.5pc.

Capital Economics has forecast inflation to “drop sharply” in the coming months. Since December 2021, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has used some 12 Bank Rate rises to curb record high inflation.

When the Bank Rate rises, so too do interest rates for savers. But if inflation falls, further rises may not be necessary. This is why economists are saying “there’s a decent chance” 4.5pc could be the peak.

If the Bank Rate does not change, interest rates for savers could either stay the same or fall, according to Jamie Smith, of advisers Foster Denovo.

She said: “Financial markets are indicating a peak, so it’s unlikely interest rates for savers will continue to rise. Rates will either linger around these levels or begin to decline.

“One-year bonds are much more attractive now versus 18 months ago. There's no premium for fixing in, with rates similar across one to seven-year bonds. But if rates come down, then you've done well to fix a 4.95pc rate.”

Now read: The eleven savings accounts with the best interest rates for 2023

Mr Smith said the most important thing is to spread out your money. “If rates come down, this could be a catalyst for a recovery in the investment market. So you don't want to miss out on investment returns.”

The UK arm of Turkish deposit holder Isbank is offering a 4.95pc rate on a seven-year bond with minimum savings of £1,000, according to Moneyfacts.

If a saver were to deposit £10,000 in this account, over seven years their savings would grow to more than £14,130. Sarah Coles, of brokers Hargreaves Lansdown, said 4.95pc was "one of the best rates we’ve seen in years”.

Story continues

She added: “In the one-year fixed rate market, we haven’t seen these kinds of rates for well over a decade. It can be tempting to hold off in the hope they go higher, but this could be a mistake.

“The jury is still out as to whether this is the last of the rate rises, or whether there could be one more in the tank. However, clearly we’re coming to the end of the rate rise cycle.”

Ms Coles said she expected rate cuts to come in 2024 and for rates to settle lower as a result. it means, for potential fixers, it may pay to act sooner rather than later.

She said: “If you definitely don’t need this money for five years, a five-year fix could make sense. If the forecasts are right and we do get rate cuts next year, then when one- or two-year accounts mature, fixed rates could be lower.”

Meanwhile, for savers who do not want to lock up their cash, they could consider Chip’s easy-access savings account. The savings app is offering the best interest rate of its kind according to comparison site Moneyfacts, at 3.71pc from deposits of £1.

Most easy-access accounts are offering interest rates well below the new 4.5pc bank rate. Lloyds’ easy-access saver comes with a rate of 0.85pc. The bank is also offering current customers a 3pc interest rate, but they can only withdraw from this particular account up to three times a month.

The average rate on an easy access account is just 2.1pc, according to Moneyfacts — less than half the new base rate.

But if 4.5pc really is the bank rate peak, then current interest rates on offer could be the best savers are going to get.

Nilan Peiris, chief product officer at account provider Wise, said a lack of competition has allowed larger banks to get away with offering low rates.

He said: “If every bank sets subterranean rates, then there is no reason for anyone to do anything different.

“As more and more providers offer fairer rates, banks will face a choice: raise rates or lose customers.”

In March, the Treasury Committee questioned Britain's biggest banks – Lloyds, NatWest, HSBC and Barclays – on why their savings rates were so low. All the banks were then offering interest rates to savers below 1pc.



Following this, HSBC and NatWest doubled the interest rates on their instant access savings account, while Barclays and Lloyds nudged up the interest rates on their equivalent accounts by 0.10 and 0.15 percentage points respectively.



But not enough banks have been raising their interest rates for savers, and earlier this week four more high street banks — Nationwide, Santander, TSB and Virgin Money – were asked to defend paying “measly” rates to customers despite 12 bank rate rises.

Some banks have put the onus on savers themselves, warning them not to “sleep” on their current rates. Data from Shawbrook Bank published this week revealed nearly half (47pc) of savers did not switch their savings rate last year.

The bank’s savings head, Adam Thrower, said those savers who have not moved their money since interest rates began to climb were "throwing money away”.

Mr Thrower added: “Switching requires considerably less time and effort than many people think. It is in savers best interest to jump at the chance to make themselves more money by switching to a new provider.

“Even if we see rates rise further in the next couple of months, high rates won’t be around forever so don’t ghost your savings any longer, switching now will allow you to reap rewards now and into the future.”

Now read: Use our tax calculator to see much you will pay on savings (and easy ways to cut it)

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.