Clocks spring forward for Daylight Saving on March 14

The Conversation

'Hey everybody, there's big news happening over here!' Wesley Martinez Da Costa/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. When dogs bark, do they have words? – Sarah W., age 9, Clinton, New York Does your dog bark a lot? Or is he one of those quiet pooches who barks only when things get really exciting? Most dogs bark at least a little. Dog barks are not words. But