Clogged California ports face new labor risk from trucking

Carlos Barria and Lisa Baertlein
·3 min read

By Carlos Barria and Lisa Baertlein

OAKLAND (Reuters) -Truck drivers choked traffic at the Oakland, California, seaport on Monday protesting a state law that makes it harder for independent contractors to transport goods and could limit labor at the state's already clogged seaports, threatening to worsen the nation's pandemic-fueled supply chain jams.

California's ports handle about 40% of container goods that enter the United States. Trucking disruptions come at a time when unions and West Coast port employers are also negotiating a high-stakes labor contract.

The law, known as AB5, or the "gig worker" law, sets tougher standards for classifying workers as independent contractors. Independent truckers who now operate under the authority and insurance of companies that hire them for jobs would be shouldered with the hefty costs and red tape of taking that on when the law is enacted.

"They want to eliminate us," said independent driver Douglas Urtado, who joined Monday's protest the Port of Oakland in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Wayne Feng, wearing a "No on AB5" T-shirt, told Reuters the law would be so financially draining that drivers "aren't making anything."

Legal challenges kept AB5 from going into effect in 2020, but the U.S. Supreme Court last month denied a California Trucking Association petition claiming the law is blocked by federal regulations. Experts say an injunction that put the law on hold could soon be lifted.

More than 100 drivers and small trucking company operators opposed to the law swarmed two terminal gates in the Port of Oakland, slowing truck entry to a trickle. The action came after port truckers in Los Angeles picketed gates and snarled roadways at the nation's busiest seaport complex last week.

Business owner Josue Mendez, 29, said AB5 would devastate his port trucking firm, which relies on 10 independent drivers to move everything from medical equipment to almonds.

"I can no longer hire them" and be in compliance with AB5, said Mendez.

Backers of AB5, which include the Teamsters union that once dominated trucking, say it will crack down on labor abuses by pushing owners to hire drivers as employees and provide workers' compensation insurance and other benefits.

Industry groups representing roughly 20,000 Los Angeles and Oakland port truckers, including the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, made an unsuccessful bid to convince California Governor Gavin Newsom to delay enforcement of the law.

"Now that the federal courts have rejected the trucking industry’s appeals, it's time to move forward," Dee Dee Myers, director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, said in a statement.

California's port trucking work practices trace back to the 1980s, when the United States deregulated trucking. That transformed the business from one dominated by large, unionized companies to the current model in which most firms rely on independent drivers, many of whom are recent immigrants.

Port driver pay is now one-half to two-thirds less than what it was before deregulation, according to an estimate from Wayne State University economics professor Michael Belzer. It is difficult to derive accurate data on compensation because government data, particularly on hours worked, is incomplete, he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Protesters challenge gig worker law at Port of Oakland

    The controversial 2019 law AB5 was designed to provide gig workers and independent contractors better benefits, requiring them either to become employees of trucking and cargo dispatching companies or to establish their own business.

  • Independent truckers protest at Port of Oakland over worries about AB5

    Independent truckers staged a protest at the Port of Oakland on Monday, worried about their livelihoods after the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to hear a case involving AB5. John Ramos reports. (7/18/22)

  • Bosses need to talk with employees about abortion and women’s rights. Here’s why yours should.

    The Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade has Americans on both sides of the abortion rights issue engulfed in high emotion. How should organizational leaders (including many men who are uncomfortable talking about this, yet likely to be economically impacted by the ruling) address employee concerns? What should they do for their employees, and how do they talk about abortion rights when it is seen by some as a private moral issue and by others as a foundational women’s rights and human rights issue?

  • ‘Late Show’ crew arrested on Capitol Hill will not face charges

    Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.

  • US debt held by China drops to lowest in 12 years

    The total U.S. debt held by China has reportedly dropped to its lowest rate in 12 years, according to data released by the Treasury Department. The data published Monday found that China’s holding of U.S. debt dropped to $980.8 billion in May, down $23 billion since April. As of now, Japan is the leading holder…

  • Mississippi Attorney General: No plans to prosecute Carolyn Bryant Donham in Emmett Till case

    The Mississippi Attorney General's Office said there is no new evidence to open the Emmett Till case back up.

  • Tesla and Musk Will Soon Enter a New Lucrative Industry

    The billionaire entrepreneur has never hidden his ambition to transform Tesla vehicles into living rooms on four wheels.

  • Georgia's ban on water for voters challenged in court

    Voting rights groups asked a judge on Monday to block a provision of a new Georgia law that is not necessarily the most consequential, but one that has certainly attracted the most outrage: a ban on handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The ban is just one piece of a 98-page bill containing dozens of changes to state voting law, including shortening the time to request a mail ballot, rolling back the pandemic-driven expansion of ballot drop boxes and reducing early voting before runoff elections. The groups argued that it illegally infringes on their free speech rights and should be blocked immediately, even before any broader case challenging other areas of the law goes to trial.

  • Arizona voting groups want Cyber Ninjas barred from federal contracts

    Social justice and voting rights groups are asking federal officials to bar Cyber Ninjas and its CEO, Doug Logan, from getting federal contracts.

  • A country on edge: Cubans share images of protests, police beatings and healthcare crisis

    Recent videos and publications on social media show how volatile the situation in Cuba remains a year after historic anti-government protests shook the island, underscoring the country’s deteriorating economic and human rights situation.

  • Democrats’ Tax-Hike Plans Are Imperiled — With or Without Joe Manchin

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Senate’s arcane budget rules threaten Democrats’ plans to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations and invest in climate programs before November’s midterm elections, even if they can win Joe Manchin’s support. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets

  • Chips Bill Gains Steam in Senate Despite Last-Minute Lobbying

    (Bloomberg) -- A drive in the Senate to quickly pass $52 billion in grants and incentives for US semiconductor manufacturing picked up steam in Congress despite last-minute lobbying for changes.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said

  • ‘Mind the sign’: ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ launches, creates crackdown on interstate speeding

    ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ is in full effect, as Monday kicked off day one of the week-long crackdown on speeding drivers.

  • Elliott: Dodgers have better days ahead while Angels find themselves in ugly situation

    The Dodgers and Angels have made it to the midway of the season and find themselves in two completely opposite paths.

  • Petrilli: Ed Reformers of All Stripes Should Rally Around Romney Family Aid Plan

    It’s not news that we’re living through highly polarized times, though last month’s rulings from the Supreme Court certainly put some exclamation points on the fact. All the more reason to look for common ground where it can be found. In that spirit, then, let us celebrate a major development in America’s support for families […]

  • Congress: Eight House staff offices become the first to unionize

    Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero details how staff in eight offices within the House of Representatives have unionized.

  • Drought in northern Mexico threatening livelihoods

    Restaurant owner Leticia Rodríguez celebrated the construction late last year of a new lakeside boulevard in this northern Mexico town that she hoped would draw more people to her business. A deepening drought in northern Mexico is not only making everyday life challenging for residents, but also in some cases is threatening their livelihoods. Last week, Mexico’s National Water Commission declared a drought emergency allowing the government to take steps to guarantee the water supply.

  • Editorial: California should prioritize housing people, not cars

    If state leaders are serious about making California affordable, they should block local laws that require parking that may be unnecessary and costly.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats plan bill aiming to restore 'net neutrality'

    Two U.S. Senate Democrats active in internet issues are working on a bill to restore landmark "net neutrality" rules that would bar telecommunications companies from blocking or throttling traffic or offering paid fast lanes. Senators Edward Markey and Ron Wyden plan to introduce a bill this summer that would put broadband under the umbrella of a telecommunications service, which means that providers would be subject to stricter Federal Communications Commision (FCC) oversight, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. Representative Doris Matsui is working on a companion House version.

  • Philadelphia cops seek man accused of rape in subway station

    Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say raped a woman on a subway platform while holding her boyfriend at gunpoint early Monday. This is the third reported sexual assault since October on a Philadelphia-area commuter train or train platform. The rape happened at around 4:30 a.m. on the Snyder Avenue station platform on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's Broad Street Line, said Philadelphia Police Capt. James Kearney, the head of the special victims unit, at a news conference Monday afternoon.