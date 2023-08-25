They clogged the toilet at a Florida wing joint, police say. Then came the mayhem

A wild brawl went down — but the toilet water didn’t — at a wings restaurant in Central Florida on Saturday night, and five people ended up arrested.

According to a court records, at a little before 10 p.m., police officers went to a disturbance at Papa Bee’s in Longwood, about 15 miles north of Orlando.

The officers spoke with two employees who say they had been attacked by five women eating together at the restaurant. The first victim, a supervisor, said that at about 8:45 p.m. she got word that a toilet was clogged with toilet paper; the bathroom was subsequently cleaned.

She told officers that she kept an eye on the women’s table as they were the only patrons in the restaurant at the time. After a few minutes, another woman from the same table got up to use the restroom. When the customer exited, employees checked and found the toilet was clogged yet again.

At this time, the supervisor informed the women that Papa Bee’s workers were aware that someone in their party had damaged the loo and that they needed to pay their bill and leave.

At that time, the “patrons became irate and began yelling” at the supervisor, according to the charging affidavit.

The argument escalated, with one of the diners standing up and hitting the supervisor in the face with a “closed fist.” The remaining four members of the dining party then joined in, “punching, kicking [and] pulling hair,” the complaint said.

The Longwood police officer noted that the victim had lacerations behind her left ear and bruises to her inner thigh and right arm, consistent with her account of the incident.

Police then spoke with another victim, a waitress who attempted to step into the fracas to help her co-worker. She told authorities that while trying to intervene, one of the suspects slapped her. An officer saw bruising to her left eye, consistent with the victim’s account.

Other employees broke up the brawl. They told cops that after one of the suspects hit the second victim, that all hell broke loose, with cups, salt and pepper shakers and chairs flying.

The party of five, ranging in age from 18 to 26, attempted to escape, but were caught by cops.

The suspects told officers that they were paying for their tab when an employee approached them and was “very rude and disrespectful,” accusing them of intentionally clogging the toilet.

One suspect said that the waitress came at her first, but surveillance footage shows that was not the case, said the police report.

All five were arrested and taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, charged with battery, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. They were released after each posting $1,026 bond.