Clooney, Roberts join an all-star Hollywood cast Down Under

FILE PHOTO: Cast members Julia Roberts and George Clooney pose during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - George Clooney and Julia Roberts are the latest Hollywood stars to feature in a movie shot Down Under, thanks to Australian government funding for big budget films and the country's enticingly low exposure to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair's film, "Ticket to Paradise", received a Queensland state grant of A$6.4 million ($4.90 million) to shoot in the Whitsunday Islands and elsewhere in the state this year.

Other stars to land in Australia in recent months for film and TV shoots include Matt Damon, Mark Whalberg, Natalie Portman, Zac Efron, Idris Elba, Liam Neeson, Melissa McCarthy and Tom Hanks.

Nicole Kidman and Chris Hemsworth are among Australians to bring big budget productions home, even as the influx of heavy hitters has sparked some criticism amid a government cap on Australian citizen arrivals and reports that some stars avoided hotel quarantine.

Australia's aggressive response to the coronavirus pandemic, including lockdowns and border closures, has slowed community transmission to a trickle, making it popular in Hollywood for so-called "runaway productions."

Filmmakers have also cited a A$400 million ($306 million) increase in Australian location grants since 2020 as a reason for choosing the country.

"Because of our strong health response and through the efforts of all Queenslanders in dealing with the global pandemic, we've emerged as one of the safest places in the world to film," said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

In "Ticket to Paradise", which is being made for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, the Whitsundays will stand in for Bali, Indonesia, as Clooney and Roberts play a divorced couple attending their daughter's wedding.

Roberts is also due to shoot "Gaslit", a TV series about the Watergate scandal, in Sydney, with Sean Penn and Australia's Joel Edgerton, who would also direct, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Among the high profile productions, Damon, Wahlberg, Hemsworth and Portman are filming a Thor sequel, local media reported.

Australian-raised Kidman returned home with "Bridesmaids" star McCarthy to shoot "Nine Perfect Strangers", a series for The Walt Disney Company's Hulu, based on a book by the author of the novel "Big Little Lies", who is also Australian.

Hanks filmed an Elvis Presley biopic in 2020 after initial filming was postponed by the pandemic and Hanks's own COVID-19 diagnosis.

TWO-TIER SYSTEM

The influx has generated some criticism about a two-tier quarantine system, following reports of visiting celebrites getting permission to skip two-week hotel stints under guard to isolate in more salubrious private homes.

The federal government, meanwhile, has a cap on the number of Australians allowed to return, prompting anger among some citizens seeking to come home.

"If they don't comply and it's not done well, we have a problem," said Mary-Louise McLaws, a professor of epidemiology at University of New South Wales, referring to the visiting stars.

"The public need to know exactly how the authorities are ensuring that they are remaining at home and they're not going off to the gym or the golf course, or they're not having the gym instructor come and do a workout with these travellers who are incubating."

($1 = 1.3048 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Jane Wardell)

Recommended Stories

  • Driver slams into post office, killing customer after pedal mix-up, Georgia cops say

    Three others were injured in the crash.

  • Meghan Markle compared losing her voice after marrying Prince Harry to Ariel's story in 'The Little Mermaid'

    During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle compared being "silenced" as a royal to the princess Ariel's story in "The Little Mermaid."

  • First Quad summit meeting likely this week: Japan government sources

    The United States, Japan, Australia and India plan to hold the first meeting of their leaders this week under the so-called Quad framework, three government sources in Japan said. The meeting would take place days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plan to visit Japan and South Korea later this month. The visit by Blinken and Austin will be the first to the Asian allies by the top U.S. foreign policy and defence officials since the Biden administration took office in January and reflects growing concerns about the challenge posed by a rising China and North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

  • No appetite in New Zealand to review constitutional link to royal family, PM Ardern says

    New Zealand is unlikely to stop having Queen Elizabeth as its head of state anytime soon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, in comments following Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. Ardern was asked by a reporter if the interview, and the picture painted of the royal family, had given her pause around New Zealand's constitutional ties with the royals. A former British colony, New Zealand retains Queen Elizabeth as its constitutional monarch and head of state.

  • Prince Harry says it hurts that the royal family never acknowledged tabloids' racist treatment of Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry said they asked the palace to help by using its existing relationship with the tabloids to "share some truth" and "call the dogs off."

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Prince Harry asked Meghan Markle if she knew how to curtsy moments before she met the Queen

    Meghan Markle told Oprah that Prince Harry helped her practice curtsying moments before she met the Queen.

  • Oprah has been friends with stars like Meghan Markle and Tyler Perry for years. Here's a guide to her famous pals.

    Oprah Winfrey has a lot of friends who are famous poets, major politicians, and members of the royal family, including Tyler Perry and Meghan Markle.

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Racism was a 'large part' of why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK

    The UK tabloid press is "bigoted" and "that filters out to the rest of society," Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in an explosive interview.

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Meghan: Archie's title was not royal family's "right to take away"

    A century ago, King George V decreed the children and grandchildren of the monarch automatically get prince or princess titles. Queen Elizabeth made a special ruling to extend that to William's children.

  • Prince Harry has lit a slow burn stick of dynamite that will cause the greatest devastation of all

    To outward appearances, the Markle Sparkle was fully in evidence as the Duchess smilingly worked the room, her hand touchingly entwined with Harry’s. With her midnight blue ball gown shimmering in the glare of the flash bulbs, the five-month pregnant royal appeared in sparkling form as she joined her husband for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil in Jan 2019. Yet following an extraordinary TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that has left the Royal family reeling, we now know that the “suicidal” former actress only went ahead with the engagement at the Royal Albert Hall because she did not think she should be left alone. The claim, along with the suggestion that an as-yet unnamed Windsor questioned how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born, form the main charge of the bomb dropped on the monarchy during the couple’s two-hour tell all.

  • Biden's German shepherds have been sent home to Delaware after a 'biting incident' with White House security officers

    The two German shepherds were sent back to the Biden family home after 3-year-old Major displayed aggressive behaviour to White House security staff.

  • Nearly 11,000 women could be living with undiagnosed breast cancer following 'protect the NHS' drive

    Nearly 11,000 women could be living with undiagnosed breast cancer following last year’s drive to “protect the NHS”, new analysis reveals. A reluctance to burden the health service during the pandemic’s first wave, coupled with a drop in GP referrals and suspensions of screening programmes is wreaking a “tragic cost”, experts said. Research by the charity Breast Cancer Now found there were 10,700 fewer people diagnosed with breast cancer across the UK between March and December last year. The team analysed a range of data to reach the figure, including the number of people starting their first treatment for breast cancer, the number of women screened each month and the length of time for which services were paused. During the first wave of the pandemic, breast screening services were paused for different amounts of time across the UK, including around four months in Scotland and five months in Wales. While services were not officially paused in England, Breast Cancer Now said this still happened because hospitals turned their attention to fighting Covid. Overall, it said nearly 1.2 million fewer women in the UK underwent breast screening between March and December. Meanwhile, there was a 90,000 drop in referrals to a specialist for patients with possible symptoms of breast cancer in England between March and December. Even though services have resumed, the charity said they are operating at around 60 per cent capacity due to the need for social distancing and infection control. The charity on Tuesday warned of a forthcoming "perfect storm", with health workers in imaging and diagnostic services under unprecedented pressure due to the pandemic, having already been "chronically under-resourced" beforehand. Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: "The tragic cost of almost 11,000 missing breast cancer diagnoses is that in the worst cases, women could die from the disease. "And looking ahead, while we cannot know the full impacts of the pandemic, what we do know now is that over the coming years the number of women coming forward could overwhelm our already over-stretched workforce. "Women with breast cancer have already paid an unacceptable price due to the pandemic – we simply cannot afford for any more time to pass before UK Governments invest in and tackle the crisis facing the cancer workforce.” Overall, it put the number of patients undiagnosed with breast cancer due to the pandemic at around 8,900 cases in England, 890 in Scotland, 687 in Wales and 248 in Northern Ireland.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • 5 hidden details you might have missed in Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview outfit

    Through her jewelry and Armani lotus dress, Meghan Markle sent a message of hope, paid tribute to Diana, and may have made a nod to the Commonwealth.

  • $1,400 checks could start arriving within weeks under latest COVID-19 relief package

    The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • Republican National Committee rejects cease-and-desist demand from Trump attorneys

    The Republican National Committee dismissed a cease-and-desist demand from former President Trump's attorneys Monday after Trump's lawyers told the organization to stop using Trump's name and likeness, Politico reports.What they're saying: The RNC "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals," chief counsel Justin Riemer wrote in a letter sent Monday afternoon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe RNC letter highlights Trump's "close" relationship with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and states that Trump personally approved the use of his name for fundraising."The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country," Riemer wrote.The RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Trump attorneys sent a letter on March 5 requesting that the RNC "immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech."It was one of many cease-and-desist demands, which the Trump team sent to GOP committees including the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.The big picture: Trump worked closely with the RNC during the 2020 campaign, raising over $366 million together, according to Politico.Trump is expected to speak at the RNC's upcoming donor retreat in Palm Beach, a portion of which has been moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, per the Washington Post.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.