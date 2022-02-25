Cloquet man accused of sexually assaulting child

Feb. 25—CARLTON — A 74-year old Cloquet man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Carlton County.

Edward Dowel Christian, 74, was arraigned Monday in State District Court in Carlton on six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Judge Amy E. Lukasavitz set bail at $500,000.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Friday, Feb. 18, after Carlton County Dispatch received a call from the parents of the victim stating that the father had witnessed Christian showing pornographic materials to the 6-year-old victim, who was known to Christian, over FaceTime.

When asked if Christian had shown pictures like that before, the victim said yes. The victim went on to state that he had made her take nude photographs and touched her genitals and breasts on multiple occasions, according to the criminal complaint.

During a forensic interview conducted by First Witness Child Advocacy Center on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the victim shared details regarding a July 10, 2021, sexual assault involving Christian inside a camper.

The victim stated that Christian asked her to "keep it a secret when he shows her stuff," the criminal complaint read.

Christian is scheduled for a hearing March 8 at the Carlton County Courthouse.