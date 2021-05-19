Cloquet man charged, accused of shooting at Duluth apartment

May 19—The 28-year-old male suspect arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in a shots-fired incident in Duluth has been charged with a drive-by shooting, intentional discharge of a firearm and discharging a firearm as a convicted felon.

Stephan James Smith of Cloquet allegedly fired at an apartment on the 200 block of North 14th Avenue East on Wednesday, May 12, according to the criminal complaint filed in Sixth District Court. Duluth Police Department investigators found five bullets lodged in the apartment's siding and support awnings, with one bullet lodged in the ceiling. Investigators found another three shell casings in the middle of the road.

No one was injured in the incident.

A witness told police Smith was the person who shot at her apartment. She said he was with three other men, and two of them were unknown to her, the complaint said.

The woman told police that the day before the shots-fired incident, a "physical altercation" had occurred between her and Smith. After the shots were fired at the woman's apartment, she was in contact with the suspect, who allegedly told her he might come back when it's dark to shoot up her house, the complaint said.

When police first interviewed the woman on the day of the incident, she did not share the name of the suspect. It wasn't until an interview with police the next day that the witness said Smith was the person who shot at her apartment.

The day before the woman's apartment was shot at, Duluth police received a call reporting that the woman was being harassed by a group of people. When officers asked the woman about that on the day of the shots-fired incident, the woman denied having knowledge of the incident, according to the complaint.

Smith was convicted in 2014 of second-degree possession of a controlled substance. Smith's first court appearance for this case was Tuesday morning in Duluth.