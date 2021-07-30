Cloquet man charged in Carlton County Transfer Station theft

Jul. 30—A Cloquet man was recently arrested on charges related to a July 22 theft at the Carlton County Transfer Station.

The burglary was initially reported to police on Monday, July 26, after employees at the transfer station discovered several missing pieces of equipment, including an iPad, key fobs, garage door openers and several tools, according to the criminal complaint. Upon noticing the missing items, employees reviewed security footage and noticed a man inside the building at 3 a.m. on July 22.

"Employees did not recognize the man, and he had no permission or business for being on the Carlton County Transfer Station property, or inside the building, as was observed on the video," the complaint said.

Barry Martin, 43, was arrested on Tuesday, July 27, after police officers identified him as the man from the security footage while he was riding his bike in Cloquet. He fled police on foot and was apprehended while hiding behind a tree in a neighborhood yard.

Barry Martin

Following his arrest, Martin acknowledged that he was the person in the security footage, the criminal complaint said. He is currently in custody at the Carlton County Jail and faces charges related to burglary, theft, trespassing, drug possession and fleeing a police officer.

