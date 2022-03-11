Cloquet police: Investigation ongoing in 'suspicious' death case

Mar. 11—CLOQUET — The Cloquet Police Department released the name of the woman who was found dead the morning of March 3, and said the investigation into her death continues.

Amanda Cadotte, a 33-year-old Cloquet resident, was found dead after the Cloquet Police Department and Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a medical call at 956 Trettel Lane.

An investigation into Cadotte's death began after responding officers determined the death was "suspicious," according to a March 7 department news release.

Cloquet Police Commander Adam Reed said the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when available.