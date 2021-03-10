Cloquet Police searching for missing woman

Mar. 10—The Cloquet Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Jodie Houle, 36, was last seen by family in Cloquet around Feb. 28 according to a news release from police. There have been possible sightings of her in Minneapolis.

Houle is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighing 134 pounds, Native American with tattoos on her wrist, ankle and hand.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping locate Houle can call 911, the Carlton County non-emergency number 218-384-4185 or send an anonymous tip by texting "Tip CloquetPD" followed by your message to 888777.