The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of August.

Clorox's next dividend payment will be US$1.06 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.84 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Clorox stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of $163.59. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Clorox's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Clorox can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Clorox

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Clorox is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 62% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Clorox's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NYSE:CLX Historical Dividend Yield, July 25th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Clorox, with earnings per share up 7.2% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Clorox has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Clorox has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Clorox for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Clorox paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Clorox? See what the 14 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow