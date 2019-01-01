Is The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At The Intrinsic Value

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Is CLX fairly valued?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $864.48 $890.50 $900.60 $921.14 $942.16 Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Est @ 2.28% Est @ 2.28% Present Value Discounted @ 8.59% $796.10 $755.19 $703.34 $662.47 $623.98

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$3.5b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.9%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$942m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (8.6% – 2.9%) = US$17b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$17b ÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)5 = US$11b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$15b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $116.97. Relative to the current share price of $153.12, the stock is quite expensive at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Clorox as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For CLX, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further research: