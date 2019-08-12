Will The Clorox Company's (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

As The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced its recent earnings release on 30 June 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 1.1% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 7.9%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$820m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to US$811m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Clorox perform in the near future?

The 14 analysts covering CLX view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of CLX's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

NYSE:CLX Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 2.7% based on the most recent earnings level of US$820m to the final forecast of US$886m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of $7.09 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $6.42. With a current profit margin of 13%, this movement will result in a margin of 13% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Clorox, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

