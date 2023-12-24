Up Close 12/24/23: Tom Suozzi gears up for special election
Up Close 12/24/23: On this edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter we speak to former congressman Tom Suozzi about his campaign for the congressional seat in New York's 3rd District.
Up Close 12/24/23: On this edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter we speak to former congressman Tom Suozzi about his campaign for the congressional seat in New York's 3rd District.
With markdowns on brands like Le Creuset, Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams and Ugg, this bi-annual sale is basically deals heaven.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Score everything from sofas and mattresses to Dyson vacuums and KitchenAid mixers for way less!
VX-Underground shared this week that hackers were able to breach Ubisoft's internal services in an attempt to exfiltrate 900GB of data. Ubisoft shut down the breach after 48 hours, and told BleepingComputer it's investigating the incident.
QVC just dropped amazing end-of-year deals on everything from air fryers and vacuums to comfy sneakers and beauty essentials.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions at Vikings game.
For many homeowners, living on a Christmas block is more than putting up decorations and stringing lights each year – it’s a lifestyle they buy into before they even move in.
'My hair has never grown like this before': Nearly 36,000 five-star reviewers swear by this detangler.
The secret to a tangle-free mane — grab it while it's 40% off.
Investors will face a four-day trading week with the major US indexes near record highs as 2023 draws to a close.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
'No worries, Sasquatch': The easy-to-use gizmo with nearly 7,000 five-star fans has got your back ... upper lip, armpits and more.
Christmas Eve is here, and this two-for-one deal is one of the best we've seen — but it's your last chance to grab it!
From Sephora to Zappos, these are our favorite holiday gift cards — and you can present them digitally or in person!
Sales of electric cars in the European Union were almost half of all new passenger car registrations in the EU between January and November 2023 and already crossed the halfway mark in the month of November alone, data shows.
'Shockingly good': More than 39,000 shoppers give these functional gloves a perfect five-star rating.
More than 27,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 40% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.
Want 'smooth, young, glowing' skin? Toss those wash rags and power up this dermatologist-designed gadget.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.