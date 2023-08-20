Up Close for 8/20/23: The 4th indictment and Rudy Giuliani
On this episode of Up Close, Bill Ritter discuss Rudy Giuliani, charged in the 4th indictment against former President Trump.
A grand jury charged the former president and his legal team over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The former president and 18 allies are being charged under the statute originally intended to target organized crime.
As Monday’s criminal indictments in Georgia made clear, lawyers who become entangled with Donald Trump and his bogus claims that election fraud cost him the 2020 election can often find themselves under legal scrutiny.
“I think it was unnecessary," Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, said on Fox News. He argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should have stood aside after the special counsel’s office brought charges against former President Donald Trump in two cases.
On Tuesday, after the Justice Department issued a new criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump, his vice president, Mike Pence, issued a stern rebuke to his former running mate.
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates as he awaits trial
The former president’s Georgia indictment has some observers asking whether the various prosecutors going after Trump are unintentionally undermining each other.
