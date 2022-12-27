Close aide curses Palestinian leader in leaked audio

FILE - Newly appointed secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, PLO, Hussein al-Sheikh gives an interview to The Associate Press, at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, June 13, 2022. Al-Sheikh, who serves as the Palestinian civil affairs minister, is seen as a potential successor to the 87-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
11
·3 min read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A top aide to President Mahmoud Abbas was heard in newly released recordings on Tuesday cursing the Palestinian leader and insulting other members of the Palestinian leadership.

The purported remarks by Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior official who is seen as a potential successor to the 87-year-old Abbas, gave a glimpse of the bitter infighting inside the Palestinian leadership as several hopefuls try to position themselves for the post-Abbas era.

The embattled leader has not designated a successor, and last year he called off what would have been the first Palestinian parliamentary elections in 15 years.

The recordings were released by a news website run by the militant Hamas group, the bitter rival of Abbas’ Fatah party.

Hamas ousted pro-Abbas forces and took over the Gaza Strip in 2007, leaving him confined to the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It was not known when the recordings were made, who made them or how Hamas obtained them.

The exact context of the conversations also wasn't clear. But al-Sheikh is repeatedly heard complaining about Abbas and denigrating other potential contenders for the presidency.

Al-Sheikh is a senior official who holds the powerful position of overseeing day-to-day relations with Israel. He also was named this year as secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, raising speculation that Abbas was grooming him for the presidency.

Abbas, who was elected for what was supposed to be a four-year term in 2006, has grown increasingly unpopular during his years in office. He is widely seen as autocratic and out of touch with his people, and he shares blame for years of failed, on-and-off peace negotiations.

Charges of corruption inside the PA, its close security coordination with Israel, its failure to stop Israel's daily military operations in Palestinian-administered areas of the West Bank and measures to squeeze Hamas in Gaza — worsening conditions for its 2.3 million residents — have also contributed to his unpopularity.

’Throughout the recording al-Sheikh refers to Abbas with a series of profanities.

In another section of the more than 3-minute audio, al-Sheikh says Abbas “is a partner in the chaos and has an interest for it to remain.”

It was not clear if al-Sheikh was referring to the recent months of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the occupied West Bank, or protests against Abbas' Palestinian Authority following the death of a prominent critic in Palestinian custody in 2021.

The sounds of the audio rewinding and forwarding are heard, suggesting they were edited and perhaps be taken out of context. Neither Abbas nor al-Sheikh’s office responded to inquiries for comment.

Al-Sheikh continues to say that Abbas is worried about the attention Israel and the U.S. administration have shown to some leading politicians. He accuses senior security officials of being involved in planning for the post-Abbas era.

In an interview with the Associated Press in June, Al-Sheikh declined to say whether he wants to succeed Abbas.

He said the next president should be chosen through elections, but that they could only be held if Israel allows voting in all of east Jerusalem, effectively giving it a veto over any alternative elected leadership.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan arrests suspects linked to bombing in Islamabad

    Authorities arrested five people suspected of involvement in last week's suicide car bombing that killed a police officer in the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan's interior minister said Tuesday. Rana Sanaullah Khan made the announcement on Twitter, saying the detainees included the suicide bomber's handler. Khan did not disclose the identity of the detainees and no spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, which had claimed responsibility for the attack, was immediately available for comment.

  • NYPD announces arrest in deadly crime spree

    A Manhattan man is accused of two murders and 2 assaults in a crime spree that covered five days.

  • Nearly 1,000 Crimean Tatars flee to Turkey from Russian mobilisation

    Nearly a thousand Crimean Tatars had to flee to Turkey after Russia announced mobilisation, which is being conducted in the temporarily occupied peninsula of Crimea as well. Source: press service of the Presidential representative of Ukraine in Crimea with reference to Yasin Serim, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Quote: "Mr Serim stated that since the beginning of the illegal mobilisation on the territory of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea, nearly a thousand C

  • FIFA expects $11 billion over next four-year cycle

    The World Cup’s expansion to 48 teams in 2026 is setting up FIFA for a major payday. FIFA reported $7.5 billion in revenue last month for the 2019-22 cycle — $1 billion more than it budgeted. This year, FIFA officials have suggested a 104-game tournament to avoid two teams colluding to fix the result in a final group-stage game.

  • Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

    Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. “We come from all strata of society and from across the political spectrum,” the letter said.

  • Group of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Bryansk Oblast

    Yurii Horovets, Maksym Mykhailov, Taras Karpiuk and Bohdan Liahov, four Ukrainian servicemen, were killed on the territory of the Russian Federation while performing a combat mission. Source: Meduza [Russian media outlet based in Latvia]; Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti; Yevhen Karas, serviceman from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram Details: The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) announced on 26 December that they had killed four Ukrainians who were alleged

  • The Best Shower Temperature for Health, According to Dermatologists

    In addition to being an earworm circa 2008, thanks to Katy Perry, this is often how we fine-tune our showers. Some days, we're so sweaty post-workout that it's icy.

  • Iran reroutes flight, orders football legend's family off

    Iranian football legend Ali Daei, who has backed protests following Mahsa Amini's death, said Monday an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off.

  • Court Documents Show Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed from Alameda Research to purchase 56 million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., according to court documents. This comes as ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison has reportedly apologized for her role in FTX's collapse. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest in the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire.

  • Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demand for “demilitarization” and “denazification,” as well as the removal of the military threat to Russia, otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.” Sergey Lavrov also accused the West of fueling the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict, which started on Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine, will last.

  • Snow, freezing temperatures continue across parts of Tennessee

    Rolling blackouts and boil water advisories continue in parts of Tennessee after a winter storm brought snow and frigid temperatures to the region. FOX Weather multimedia reporter Will Nunley has the report from Waverly, Tennessee.

  • Moment Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them

    Drone footage shows the moment Russian soldiers surrendered to Ukrainian troops who were circling them.Source: Defence of Ukraine

  • Spain Unveils €10 Billion Package of Anti-Inflation Measures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government announced a fresh batch of measures worth €10 billion ($10.6 billion) for 2023 to help ease naggingly-high inflation stoked by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to La

  • Russians want to open propaganda training centre in occupied Berdiansk

    The Russian invaders intend to open training centres for propagandists in the occupied territories, particularly in Berdiansk. Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) Quote: "...the occupiers want to open teacher training universities in the temporarily occupied territories, where they will train "new teachers" at a rapid pace.

  • He was an Independence teen when Truman died 50 years ago. Now he’s part of the history

    A Harry S. Truman impersonator from Independence has unearthed some forgotten footage from the days after the former president’s death in December 1972.

  • Defence Forces explained how they "give trouble" to invaders in Ukraine's south

    In Ukraine's south, the invaders are gradually giving up their positions, and Ukrainian troops are trying to prevent the Russians from pulling up any reserves. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Army Inform.

  • Ghana warning against harmful New Year prophecies

    Predictions by some faith leaders have sometimes caused anxiety and harm, police say.

  • Israel's Netanyahu closer to hard-right government with new legislation

    Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu moved one step further on Tuesday toward establishing a government after parliament approved divisive legislation agreed with his far-right coalition partners. Already facing criticism on policy before taking office, Netanyahu has vowed to govern for all Israelis even as he will head one of the most right-wing governments in the country's history with key ministries in the hands of hardliners. Despite a clear election win in November for his right-wing and religious bloc of parties, it has taken Netanyahu almost two months to reach deals with his allies, who have demanded a significant share of power in return for their support.

  • Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Plans

    Strip Leaders MGM and Caesars will face one outspoken billionaire and another more quiet one who both have plans to make a huge mark on Las Vegas' iconic road.

  • Myles Garrett benched to start Saturday’s game for violation of team rules

    Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not start Saturday’s loss to the Saints and played only 36 of 54 defensive snaps. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett did not play the opening series for an unspecified violation of team rules. “Just a team thing,” Stefanski said, without elaborating, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “That [more]