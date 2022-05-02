Close call: Bullets fly into the bedroom of sleeping children in Somerville

A frightening night for some children in Somerville.

At least 10 shots were fired in an area outside their home, and some of those bullets flew through their window and into a bedroom where they were sleeping.

It happened late Sunday night. None of the children was hurt, according to a statement from the City of Somerville.

Police were called to the area of 480 Mystic Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. for “multiple calls for shots fired.”

Officers found ten 9mm bullet casings in the parking lot of Central Convenience.

They also found ballistic damage to the home on Memorial Road.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600 ext. 7229 or leave an anonymous tip at somervillepd.com

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

