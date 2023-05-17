Daily Briefing: So close to the ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he believes a debt ceiling deal is closer than it was a week ago following talks Tuesday. Also in the news: North Carolina lawmakers overrode a veto to pass a 12-week abortion ban into law. ChatGPT's CEO warned Congress of the very real threats posed by artificial intelligence.

Biden cuts short overseas trip to focus on debt ceiling

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is headed to Japan as planned Wednesday but is canceling visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea to return to the Washington to focus on debt-ceiling talks.

The change in schedule comes after Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared to make ever-so-slight progress toward a debt-ceiling deal in an Oval Office meeting Tuesday.

Democratic leaders said both sides agreed the House and Senate must pass a "bipartisan bill" with backing from both parties to raise the debt ceiling.

It's unclear when Biden and McCarthy will meet next to continue talks. Any deal between Biden and McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling will likely have to include some level of spending cuts to get Republicans on board. But Biden must also find a resolution that satisfies his fellow Democrats.

Republicans want new requirements for public assistance programs. These cuts could impact millions of Americans.

North Carolina 12-week abortion ban to become law after GOP lawmakers override governor's veto

North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature successfully overrode the governor’s recent veto of legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks, further restricting abortion care in the state. The override vote was completed in back-to-back sessions Tuesday night by the state House and Senate — marking a victory for the new, supermajority Republican legislature. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, an abortion-rights supporter, vetoed the measure over the weekend during a rally in front of hundreds of abortion-rights activists and voters in Raleigh, North Carolina. Cooper had spent the last week traveling around the state to convince Republicans to uphold his veto. Read more

''He won't answer'': DeSantis knocks Trump for refusing to say if he backs a six-week abortion ban.

More news to know now

AI could cause 'significant harm to the world'

In his first appearance before Congress, Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, told a Senate Judiciary Committee panel his worst fear is that artificial intelligence technologies could cause “significant harm to the world.” Fears about artificial intelligence and the push for tighter controls appeared to be bipartisan. The Biden administration has convened officials from the top companies including OpenAI, Microsoft and Google and launched an initiative to audit AI technologies. Read more

GOP Rep. George Santos of New York faces push to expel him from Congress

Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York is facing his latest challenge from a fellow lawmaker. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., on Tuesday sought to force a vote to expel Santos from the House. The House has two days to act on Garcia's resolution, meaning a vote has to be scheduled by Thursday afternoon. Lawmakers could also try to table the move. However, the resolution faces an uphill climb in the House, which has a Republican majority and requires a two-thirds majority vote to expel a member. The resolution has nearly 50 cosponsors, all Democrats. Read more

Nuggets hold off Lakers, win Game 1 of West finals

Nikola Jokic delivered a MVP performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals as the Nuggets and Jokic downed the Lakers 132-126 for a 1-0 series lead. With the Lakers making it close enough to keep the game interesting late in the third quarter, Jokic launched a 3-pointer from 28 feet and it went in for a 106-92 Denver lead as time expired in the frame. Lakers big man Anthony Davis looked in disbelief at Jokic, who could only shrug his shoulders. Game 2 is Thursday in Denver. Read more

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic passes in the second quarter of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Photo of the day: Stars hit the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood's biggest names are returning to the South of France for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. See all of the glamorous looks from the red carpet, including Brie Larson, a member of this year's festival jury, as she waves to audiences on stage during the opening ceremony on May 16. Click here for more photos.

US actress and member of the Jury of the 76th Cannes Film Festival Brie Larson waves as she arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023.

