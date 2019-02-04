A Close Look At 20 Microns Limited’s (NSE:20MICRONS) 22% ROCE

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we’ll evaluate 20 Microns Limited (NSE:20MICRONS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for 20 Microns:

0.22 = ₹509m ÷ (₹3.8b – ₹1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, 20 Microns has an ROCE of 22%.

View our latest analysis for 20 Microns

Does 20 Microns Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that 20 Microns’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 16% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how 20 Microns compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that 20 Microns currently has an ROCE of 22%, compared to its ROCE of 12% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

NSEI:20MICRONS Last Perf February 4th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If 20 Microns is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect 20 Microns’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

20 Microns has total liabilities of ₹1.5b and total assets of ₹3.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 40% of its total assets. 20 Microns has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.