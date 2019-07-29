A Close Look At AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (HKG:2018) 17% ROCE

Today we are going to look at AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (HKG:2018) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AAC Technologies Holdings:

0.17 = CN¥3.6b ÷ (CN¥30b - CN¥8.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, AAC Technologies Holdings has an ROCE of 17%.

Is AAC Technologies Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, AAC Technologies Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.7% average in the Electronic industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where AAC Technologies Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

AAC Technologies Holdings's current ROCE of 17% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 27%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how AAC Technologies Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:2018 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 29th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for AAC Technologies Holdings.

Do AAC Technologies Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

AAC Technologies Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥8.3b and total assets of CN¥30b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.