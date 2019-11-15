A Close Look At AF Gruppen ASA’s (OB:AFG) 29% ROCE

Today we are going to look at AF Gruppen ASA (OB:AFG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AF Gruppen:

0.29 = kr1.1b ÷ (kr10b - kr6.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, AF Gruppen has an ROCE of 29%.

Is AF Gruppen's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. AF Gruppen's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, AF Gruppen's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

AF Gruppen's current ROCE of 29% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 42% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how AF Gruppen's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect AF Gruppen's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

AF Gruppen has total assets of kr10b and current liabilities of kr6.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 64% of its total assets. AF Gruppen boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From AF Gruppen's ROCE

So to us, the company is potentially worth investigating further. AF Gruppen looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .