A Close Look At Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) 19% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Amedisys:

0.19 = US$172m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$315m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Amedisys has an ROCE of 19%.

Does Amedisys Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Amedisys's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Healthcare industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Amedisys compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Amedisys currently has an ROCE of 19%, compared to its ROCE of 11% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how Amedisys's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NasdaqGS:AMED Past Revenue and Net Income, November 8th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Amedisys's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Amedisys has total assets of US$1.2b and current liabilities of US$315m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Amedisys's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Amedisys could be worth a closer look. Amedisys looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .