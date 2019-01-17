A Close Look At Aspinwall and Company Limited’s (NSE:ASPINWALL) 17% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Aspinwall and Company Limited (NSE:ASPINWALL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Aspinwall:

0.17 = ₹248m ÷ (₹2.6b – ₹1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Aspinwall has an ROCE of 17%.

Does Aspinwall Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Aspinwall’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Food industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Aspinwall sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

As we can see, Aspinwall currently has an ROCE of 17% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 7.3%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Aspinwall? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Aspinwall’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Aspinwall has total assets of ₹2.6b and current liabilities of ₹1.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 43% of its total assets. Aspinwall has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Aspinwall’s ROCE

Aspinwall’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.