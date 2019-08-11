A Close Look At Aubay Société Anonyme’s (EPA:AUB) 23% ROCE

Today we'll look at Aubay Société Anonyme (EPA:AUB) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Aubay Société Anonyme:

0.23 = €41m ÷ (€327m - €145m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Aubay Société Anonyme has an ROCE of 23%.

Check out our latest analysis for Aubay Société Anonyme

Is Aubay Société Anonyme's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Aubay Société Anonyme's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Aubay Société Anonyme's ROCE is currently very good.

You can see in the image below how Aubay Société Anonyme's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:AUB Past Revenue and Net Income, August 11th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Aubay Société Anonyme.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Aubay Société Anonyme's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Aubay Société Anonyme has total liabilities of €145m and total assets of €327m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 45% of its total assets. Aubay Société Anonyme has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Aubay Société Anonyme's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. Aubay Société Anonyme looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.