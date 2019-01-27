A Close Look At Basler Aktiengesellschaft’s (ETR:BSL) 22% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Basler Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BSL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Basler:

0.22 = €32m ÷ (€135m – €18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Basler has an ROCE of 22%.

Is Basler’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Basler’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Electronic industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Basler’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Our data shows that Basler currently has an ROCE of 22%, compared to its ROCE of 15% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

XTRA:BSL Last Perf January 27th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Basler’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Basler has total liabilities of €18m and total assets of €135m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Basler’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, Basler may be worth a closer look. But note: Basler may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

