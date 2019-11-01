A Close Look At Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech Company Limited’s (HKG:8095) 16% ROCE

Today we'll look at Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech Company Limited (HKG:8095) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech:

0.16 = CN¥451m ÷ (CN¥3.8b - CN¥880m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 6.0% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

The image below shows how Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:8095 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech has total assets of CN¥3.8b and current liabilities of CN¥880m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.