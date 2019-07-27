A Close Look At Bellamy's Australia Limited’s (ASX:BAL) 26% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Bellamy's Australia Limited (ASX:BAL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bellamy's Australia:

0.26 = AU$56m ÷ (AU$262m - AU$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Bellamy's Australia has an ROCE of 26%.

Does Bellamy's Australia Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Bellamy's Australia's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.7% average in the Food industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Bellamy's Australia's ROCE is currently very good.

We can see that , Bellamy's Australia currently has an ROCE of 26%, less than the 42% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Bellamy's Australia's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:BAL Past Revenue and Net Income, July 27th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Bellamy's Australia.

Do Bellamy's Australia's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Bellamy's Australia has total liabilities of AU$44m and total assets of AU$262m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Bellamy's Australia's ROCE

What We Can Learn From Bellamy's Australia's ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, Bellamy's Australia may be worth a closer look.