A Close Look At Brembo S.p.A.’s (BIT:BRE) 21% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Brembo S.p.A. (BIT:BRE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Brembo:

0.21 = €331m ÷ (€2.5b – €966m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Brembo has an ROCE of 21%.

Is Brembo’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Brembo’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Auto Components industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Brembo’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Brembo.

How Brembo’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Brembo has total assets of €2.5b and current liabilities of €966m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Brembo’s ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Brembo’s ROCE

