A Close Look At Century Textiles and Industries Limited’s (NSE:CENTURYTEX) 16% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Century Textiles and Industries Limited (NSE:CENTURYTEX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Century Textiles and Industries:

0.16 = ₹10b ÷ (₹103b – ₹41b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Century Textiles and Industries has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Century Textiles and Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Century Textiles and Industries’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.8% average in the Basic Materials industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Century Textiles and Industries’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

As we can see, Century Textiles and Industries currently has an ROCE of 16% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 6.2%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Century Textiles and Industries.

Century Textiles and Industries’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Century Textiles and Industries has total assets of ₹103b and current liabilities of ₹41b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 39% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Century Textiles and Industries’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.