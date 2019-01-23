A Close Look At Corbion N.V.’s (AMS:CRBN) 15% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Corbion N.V. (AMS:CRBN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Corbion:

0.15 = €118m ÷ (€915m – €250m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Corbion has an ROCE of 15%.

Is Corbion’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Corbion’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Chemicals industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Corbion sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Corbion’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Corbion has total liabilities of €250m and total assets of €915m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Corbion’s ROCE

With that in mind, Corbion's ROCE appears pretty good.