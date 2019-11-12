A Close Look At Crayon Group Holding ASA’s (OB:CRAYON) 21% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Crayon Group Holding ASA (OB:CRAYON) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Crayon Group Holding:

0.21 = kr164m ÷ (kr3.1b - kr2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Crayon Group Holding has an ROCE of 21%.

Does Crayon Group Holding Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Crayon Group Holding's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Crayon Group Holding's ROCE is currently very good.

Crayon Group Holding has an ROCE of 21%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how Crayon Group Holding's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

OB:CRAYON Past Revenue and Net Income, November 12th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Crayon Group Holding's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Crayon Group Holding has total liabilities of kr2.3b and total assets of kr3.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 75% of its total assets. Crayon Group Holding boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.