A Close Look At DFM Foods Limited’s (NSE:DFM) 21% ROCE

Today we are going to look at DFM Foods Limited (NSE:DFM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for DFM Foods:

0.21 = ₹415m ÷ (₹2.9b – ₹648m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, DFM Foods has an ROCE of 21%.

Does DFM Foods Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that DFM Foods’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 14% average in the Food industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how DFM Foods compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





NSEI:DFM Last Perf January 23rd 19

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for DFM Foods.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect DFM Foods’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

DFM Foods has total liabilities of ₹648m and total assets of ₹2.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On DFM Foods’s ROCE

With that in mind, DFM Foods's ROCE appears pretty good.