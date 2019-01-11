A Close Look At Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVK) 16% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Ever-Glory International Group:

0.16 = US$15m ÷ (US$272m – US$175m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Ever-Glory International Group has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Ever-Glory International Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Ever-Glory International Group’s ROCE is fairly close to the Luxury industry average of 14%. Regardless of where Ever-Glory International Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





NasdaqGM:EVK Last Perf January 11th 19

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Ever-Glory International Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Ever-Glory International Group’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ever-Glory International Group has total liabilities of US$175m and total assets of US$272m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 64% of its total assets. Ever-Glory International Group has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

What We Can Learn From Ever-Glory International Group’s ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities.